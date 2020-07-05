Citizens United may soon be embraced by the Left

Our First Amendment states that "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press." Nobody ever better explained "Why" than Justice Hugo Black in NY Time Co. v. U.S. (The Pentagon Papers case), wrote

"Madison and the other Framers of the First Amendment, able men that they were, wrote in language they earnestly believed could never be misunderstood:

"Congress shall make no law... abridging the freedom... of the press...." Both the history and language of the First Amendment support the view that the press must be left free to publish news, whatever the source, without censorship, injunctions, or prior restraints.

"In the First Amendment, the Founding Fathers gave the free press the protection it must have to fulfill its essential role in our democracy. The press was to serve the governed, not the governors."

If that is so, and Citizen United recently said that it is, Congress can make no law requiring Google, Facebook or Twitter to be "fair and balanced." The remedy left to Conservatives is "counter-speech." They are entirely free to create a search engine and social media platforms with a "conservative bias." In this light, I would be surprised if my liberal friends who have inveighed against Citizens United suddenly do not embrace it.