Cold War memories return for Moline man

I have always been interested in Welzenbach's guarded accounts of his time with the CIA, and they take on added meaning today with the recent reports of our intelligence community picking up information that Russian put a bounty on American troops in Afghanistan.

As Welzenbach says: "When you get any secret, it's always important to report anything, because it all counts."

ABOUT U2: My conversation with Welzenbach also sent me to the internet to refresh my memory about the U2 program and a man named Gary Powers, who was flying one of those planes when he was shot down on May 1, 1960.

He had taken off from Pakistan with a mission to fly farther into Russia than any previous mission, photographing installations never before seen.

Powers survived the crash, was immediately captured and was interrogated by the KGB for a month. He finally confessed that he was not piloting a weather plane that had strayed off course, as the United States had claimed, and he made a public apology for spying.

He was tried for espionage, convicted in two days and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was freed after less than two years, though, in a prisoner swap in Berlin when it was still a divided city.