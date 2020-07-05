Cold War memories return for Moline man

The recent death of Sergei Khrushchev, son of former Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev, brought back memories for Don Welzenbach of Moline.
Years ago, Welzenbach, 88, met with the younger Khrushchev in Boston at the request of his former employer, the CIA. By then Khrushchev's father had died, the Soviet Union had collapsed and the younger man had moved to the United States.
The CIA wanted Welzenbach to talk to Khrushchev about — as Welzenbach calls it — "an inadvertent overflight of Russia by a British aircraft" back in the Cold War days of the 1950s and '60s.
Talking on the phone, I didn't immediately understand what Welzenbach meant by "overflight."
Then early memories and pieces of history came back to me: "overflights" were spy missions in which a manned aircraft flew over the Soviet Union at heights supposedly out of the Soviets' reach to take pictures of military installations and other points of interest.
Welzenbach was an expert on the American effort, called the U2 program after the name of the secret plane that was used. By extension, he knew something about the British. And so, he was to talk to Khrushchev.
As Welzenbach explains, once you work for the CIA, you're always at its beck and call because of something you may have seen or heard years ago.
I have always been interested in Welzenbach's guarded accounts of his time with the CIA, and they take on added meaning today with the recent reports of our intelligence community picking up information that Russian put a bounty on American troops in Afghanistan.
As Welzenbach says: "When you get any secret, it's always important to report anything, because it all counts."
ABOUT U2: My conversation with Welzenbach also sent me to the internet to refresh my memory about the U2 program and a man named Gary Powers, who was flying one of those planes when he was shot down on May 1, 1960.
He had taken off from Pakistan with a mission to fly farther into Russia than any previous mission, photographing installations never before seen.
Powers survived the crash, was immediately captured and was interrogated by the KGB for a month. He finally confessed that he was not piloting a weather plane that had strayed off course, as the United States had claimed, and he made a public apology for spying.
He was tried for espionage, convicted in two days and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was freed after less than two years, though, in a prisoner swap in Berlin when it was still a divided city.
When I was growing up, Powers' name carried a negative connotation because some people thought he should have killed himself rather than be captured and interrogated. Part of his equipment included a suicide drug. He also was criticized for not activating his aircraft's self-destruct charge to destroy the camera and film.
And there also was a question of where exactly he was when shot down.
In 2010, CIA documents were released indicating that U.S. officials did not believe Powers' account of the incident at the time, because it was contradicted by a classified National Security Agency, or NSA, report which alleged that the U-2 had descended from 65,000 to 34,000 feet before changing course and disappearing from radar.
The NSA report remains classified to this day.
WHAT HAPPENED TO POWERS? Powers initially received a cold reception on his return home. But in an appearance before a Senate Armed Services Select Committee hearing, he was commended for doing the best he could under difficult circumstances.
Powers returned to work as a test pilot for Lockheed from 1962 to 1970, when he became a helicopter traffic pilot reporter for a television news station.
He was piloting a helicopter over west Los Angeles on Aug. 1, 1977, when his aircraft crashed, killing him and his cameraman.
He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery as an Air Force veteran.
