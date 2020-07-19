Cold War speaks to us still

Two weeks ago I wrote in this space about Cold War memories and a man named Gary Powers who was shot down over the Soviet Union in 1960 while piloting a U2 spy plane taking pictures.

In my inbox the very next day was a note from his son, Francis Gary Powers Jr., 55, of Fairfax, Virginia, who has his computer set up so that anytime there's something written about his dad that goes online, he gets an alert.

He has made it part of his life's mission to set the record straight about his dad.

"I am rather disappointed in your story that only references the negative side of my father’s reputation," Powers began.

"(It) does not include the updated facts that show he followed orders, is a hero to our country (and was) posthumously awarded the POW Medal and Silver Star," he wrote.

"It took over 40 years for my dad’s reputation to be cleared and the record set straight about his conduct and cause of the U-2 shoot down, all of which you left out of your article. I hope next time you will do better research and give both sides of the story as opposed to just the negative side."

Ouch.