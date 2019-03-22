Last week was a bad one for college admissions. Many people are outraged, and rightly so. The so-called "admissions scandal" has brought a great deal of unfavorable attention to a profession I love, and it saddens me greatly.
The scandal is complicated because it intersects with matters related to college admissions, college counseling, athletic recruitment, legacy admissions, Affirmative Action, race, privilege, test prep, standardized testing and more.
Let’s be clear that this scandal is about fraud and deception. Many will make it about a large-scale broken process, but the reality is this scandal concerns intentional misrepresentation and fraudulent behavior on the part of a small number of influencers.
Also keep in mind that this scandal appears to be limited to some of the most selective and elite colleges in the country. The person at the center of it indicated that he served nearly 800 students and families. Compare this number to the millions currently enrolled in college or in the process of choosing a college.
I heard a remark that this is especially awful because there are too few spots available in enrolling classes. While that may be true about the super-elite schools, it does not apply to college-going more generally. A more pertinent reality is that colleges, and some very good colleges, are closing because of too few students. Far too much news and information about higher education revolves around the very small number of elite colleges that educate a small number of students.
While I maintain that the system isn’t broken, there are systemic challenges within the admissions process, especially at the kinds of schools ensnared in this issue—accessibility being an important one. This scandal has, and will, open more dialogue about what is perceived to be wrong with college admissions in our country. This is good for admissions and higher education.
As you think about this scandal, I hope you will keep in mind that no college admissions professionals have been implicated and the good people advising students in high schools and reading applications at colleges throughout the country continue to be focused on access and choice for the many, rather than a backdoor process for the rich and famous. Among the reasons college admissions officers are not implicated is because we are committed to the National Association for College Admissions Counseling's Code of Ethics and Professional Practices to guide our work.
The admissions process is complex, and it does have flaws. But the professionals I know who work at Augustana, St. Ambrose, Western Illinois University, University of Iowa and across the country work tirelessly to meet institutional objectives, serve students and promote access to higher education for all.