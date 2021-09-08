Column: 20 years later, still standing strong

Time has passed, but grief remains fresh, and remembering the attacks can make it seem as if they happened yesterday. I’m mindful that most junior officers serving in today’s Army have no personal memories of what happened on September 11, 2001, and that most of our new recruits were born after that fateful date.

Having said that, all of them have volunteered to serve, and all of them will be trained and ready to react whenever and wherever duty calls them. We all hope to never see another day like 9/11, but hope is not a plan, so a new generation has stepped forward to do whatever it takes to defend our freedom.

Our soldiers of today – and the members of the other military services, as well as our first responders – stand in an unbroken line that dates back to our nation’s founding, a line that I’m confident will never be broken. The 9/11 attacks were not the first time our nation was imperiled, but we stood strong then just as we had in the past, and we will continue to stand strong, thanks to those who are willing and able to hold the line against the enemies of freedom.

I’m humbled and privileged to count myself among those who serve, and I’m thankful that my career has brought me to the Quad Cities, a heartland community that is second to none when it comes to supporting our military. The values that define our nation are exemplified here, and stand in stark contrast to the values held by terrorists like those who attacked us 20 years ago. They did not win that day, and they never will.

Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan is commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command on Rock Island Arsenal and senior mission commander of RIA. He invites everyone in the Quad Cities to a 9/11 commemoration ceremony that will be held on the Arsenal on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 am. The public is also invited to participate in a 9/11 flag walk that will begin that day at 6 a.m.

