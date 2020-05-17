Column: A balance between health and wealth

And surely those crotchety folks who fret over the money we spend on the aging through Social Security and Medicare might see the pandemic as a heartless way forward to budget solvency. No one is going to stand up and admit such things, but you can bet the thought has flickered in a few such minds.

But that is exactly the balancing act we are in right now: human lives versus the economy. To what extent are the two hopelessly entangled? Is it even possible to work out an equation between the two?

Our capitalist society runs on the idea that those who take risks — and are successful — justifiably reap the rewards. But no one takes the risk alone, any more than one person does the actual work by himself. The question is, to what extent do the workers, who make the risk succeed (and now do so at the risk of their lives), share in the rewards? The answer, since the start of the Industrial Revolution, is not much.