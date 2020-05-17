Column: A balance between health and wealth

Does the economy serve the people, or do the people serve the economy?
That question is now being tested as the president urges a return to business-as-usual before the current COVID-19 pandemic has run its course. Across the country, governors are testing various paths toward normality, even as Dr. Anthony Fauci warns the Senate of the dangers involved.
Left to his own instincts, freed from the ominous predictions of scientists, Trump would have everyone back at work, on the beaches, cheering at baseball games, even as the coronavirus is starting to spike in the heartland.
That’s what Sweden elected to do; it was also Boris Johnson’s original idea for Britain. In the latter case, the prime minister himself fell victim to the virus as the number of sick and dying began to multiply rapidly. Back on the job, he now suggests that Brits stay at home, but is issuing confusing orders.
Sweden is also seeing COVID-19 deaths increase, especially among the elderly in nursing and retirement homes. The original idea was to let the virus spread, taking a minimal toll, while conferring herd immunity on the entire nation. A cold-blooded approach which seems at odds with our idea of Sweden as a rational, peaceful nation.
Put in such stark terms, it’s an idea that some segments of our society might find appealing. The racists among us must have noticed that the disease is taking a disproportionate number of lives among the disadvantaged: principally black and Latino communities.
And surely those crotchety folks who fret over the money we spend on the aging through Social Security and Medicare might see the pandemic as a heartless way forward to budget solvency. No one is going to stand up and admit such things, but you can bet the thought has flickered in a few such minds.
But that is exactly the balancing act we are in right now: human lives versus the economy. To what extent are the two hopelessly entangled? Is it even possible to work out an equation between the two?
Our capitalist society runs on the idea that those who take risks — and are successful — justifiably reap the rewards. But no one takes the risk alone, any more than one person does the actual work by himself. The question is, to what extent do the workers, who make the risk succeed (and now do so at the risk of their lives), share in the rewards? The answer, since the start of the Industrial Revolution, is not much.
Like every other ism, material or spiritual, capitalism has its flaws. The very wealthy manipulate the markets to diminish risks, lobbying for tax and regulation breaks, buying out competitors. The Federal Reserve has moved to de-risk the markets with trillions in guarantees. The super-wealthy now have unlimited rewards with no risk. This very flawed capitalist theology, rather than individual decisions, leads to everything being sacrificed so that the few may accumulate as much money as possible, leaving nothing but scraps for the average citizen. Those scraps are what the bulk of Americans fear they will be left to feed on.
However this pandemic plays out, a return to an unsatisfactory economic "normal" isn’t possible. We can’t even answer basic questions just now. How does the virus work? Why do some collapse and die while others don’t even know they have it? Why are some being infected a second time? How many versions of COVID-19 are in circulation? In what form will this rapidly-evolving virus return for an encore?
Even if it appears safe to go to work, will people be wiling to take the risk, either as workers or customers? Can we repair the supply chains we have built across the globe, or must we retool to make everything here? Can all labor be restructured so that safe work at a truly living wage will be available for all? If not, how can we reorganize society so that all may participate on reasonable terms? Can we bring our financial institutions within bounds and make billionaires a vanishing species?
The pandemic has shaken the world and the reverberations will continue for a long time. Add to that the destabilization of climate change and you intensify the argument. How do people and the economy come to some kind of mutually agreed equilibrium?
Is it even possible?
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
