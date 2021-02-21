Column: A 'biofuels corridor' for the Midwest: A clean air solution for today's world

This movement is real, taking shape rapidly and on a broader scale than ever before. And Midwestern states do not have to sit by — these states are already powerhouse producers of drop-in solutions like low-carbon biofuels. As such, states like Iowa are poised to tap into this market while reaping the economic, environmental, and health benefits.

Electric vehicles (EVs) have garnered a great deal of attention in this low carbon effort, and for good reason. EVs produce no direct tailpipe emissions, and with a cleaner electric grid, can be a strong tool for cutting tailpipe and carbon emissions. But adoption of electric vehicles has been slow, with EVs making up approximately 1% of the U.S. market today. And it will likely take decades to achieve widespread adoption of EVs. This is especially true in the medium and heavy-duty markets.

Biofuels offer a widely available and rapidly renewable solution that can reduce emissions and combat climate change in existing vehicles overnight. As an advanced biofuel recognized by the EPA under the Renewable Fuel Standard program, biodiesel is up to 86% less carbon intensive than petroleum diesel. At least a decade’s worth of peer-reviewed research supports this conclusion. By using biofuels today, we can protect human health, address climate change, and take a step towards environmental justice for our most vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

In short, a Midwestern "biofuels corridor" sounds like an idea whose time has come.

Bailey Arnold, who lives near Springfield, is an environmental health and sustainability professional and an associate board member with the National Biodiesel Board.

