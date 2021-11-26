Column: A Black Friday bonanza

“Anything that is really seasonal that needs to sell before Dec. 25, we’re confident that it will come in time,” Martin Waters, chief executive of Victoria’s Secret, said last week. However, he added, “I do think stores will be more full of inventory in December — mid-December and late December — than the customer is used to seeing.” Depending on when the company receives its orders, “we will need to be flexible with our pricing,” said Tim Johnson, its chief financial officer.

Indeed, it may not be long before anything left over from the holidays winds up in the bargain bin. That means the financial impact of delayed goods may itself be delayed. Investors were nervous heading into third-quarter results that retailers and consumer brands would see profit margins squeezed by the combination of higher freight, labor and raw-materials costs. But companies were able to raise prices enough to cover the impact. The pinch may instead come in the new year, as supply-chain pressures continue while an inventory backlog erodes retailers’ pricing power.