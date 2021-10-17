Column: A brewing discontent

The headlines at midweek were unsettling, but not surprising. Not only have Deere workers decided to go on strike; other workers across the country are either striking, quitting their jobs in record numbers, or refusing to apply for thousands of new ones on offer.
What is going on?
The pandemic may be partly to blame, but in an op-ed this past week, former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich offered a different take on the subject:
"Workers are reluctant to return to or remain in their old jobs because they’re burned out. Some have retired early. Others have found ways to make ends meet other than remain in jobs they abhor. Most just don’t want to return to backbreaking or mind-numbing, low-wage jobs.
"American workers are now flexing their muscles for the first time in decades. You might say workers have declared a national general strike until they get better pay and improved working conditions.
"No one calls it a general strike, but in its own disorganized way, it’s related to the organized strikes breaking out across the land. ... American workers now have bargaining leverage to do better."
That’s one opinion. Conservative Republicans blame government programs put in place to support those out of work or in financial distress because of the pandemic. To them, it’s a matter of numbers and time. Eliminate such "socialistic" mistakes and hunger and homelessness will soon drive workers back to their usual low-paying jobs.
Cold-hearted, perhaps, but that’s the practical way capitalism has worked from the beginning. It’s also why, over time, a seething discontent has been bubbling up across broad areas of Europe, Asia and the Americas. Why should a fabulously wealthy few be able to lark about in outer space while the many spend their days in unremitting, earthbound toil?
As I suggested last week, it’s the price we pay for moving from being hunters and gatherers to an agrarian society. It has been variously explained as God’s will, Nature’s ordering of life, or — finally — just something humans have learned to accept as "the way it is."
There have been several movements over the past few centuries to break the pattern, the most notorious being the French Revolution’s slaughter of the privileged and Karl Marx’s communism, bloodily adopted in Russia, only to stagnate under predictable corruption.
Socialism seemed to be the answer for a while, but the state assuming control of production simply didn’t work efficiently, so Europe adopted a blend of a capitalist marketplace and government-supported social programs to guarantee health care and adequate working conditions, including mandated vacations. Surprisingly, the Catholic Church, historically bound to monarchies and power centers, endorsed the effort.
The New Deal brought something of that blend to this country, with Social Security and Medicare, a halfway approach to national health insurance. It also provided work when industry did not and propped up industry by investing in infrastructure, such as the interstate system, and supporting research which led to the creation of new capital enterprises.
This has worked up to a point, but it did not impede the income distortion which has disfigured society, making the rich, richer and the poor, poorer.
The discontent which has been brewing since the folly of the Vietnam War and the subsequent invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq has eroded confidence in the competence of government and given the greedy the means to stir up the masses and possibly overthrow our democratic republic.
Unfortunately, it’s working. Assuming the guise of populism and caught in the emotional grip of an incompetent TV personality, states dominated by Koch-inspired takeovers are working to subvert the voting process and swing the country back to a 19th century, corporation-dominated society in which the disaffected may have the satisfaction of upending things as they are, but will be left worse off.
Okay, that’s grim and not inevitable, but it is a likely prospect if Congress doesn’t take advantage of its slim majority and get things done. It’s hard to be positive about that happening because of two recalcitrant Democratic senators: Joe Manchin, who is protecting his wealth and investments in coal, and Kyrsten Sinema, who has been cozying up to Big Pharma and other, wealthy contributors. Their constituents desperately need Biden’s full economic agenda, but that doesn’t seem to matter.
The big objection is an immediate expansion of the national debt, something already driven to unprecedented peacetime height because of the collusion of Republicans and ex-president Trump in a reckless tax benefit for the rich.
With those two effectively stopping progress, President Biden is taking a hit in the polls. That’s to be expected: the man at the top is the most visible and gets the praise or blame, whether he merits it or not.
The key to the future will be the 2022 election. If Republicans, now tied to a racist and nationalistic base, retake control, the downward slide will continue, with the likelihood of another dictatorially-minded president in 2024. That could mark the rapid decline of Social Security and Medicare — longtime libertarian goals — along with relaxation of the many restrictions put in place to protect the general public. The wealthy will, as usual, prosper.
And the world will continue its spin into an unknowable, overheated future.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.