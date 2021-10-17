Column: A brewing discontent

This has worked up to a point, but it did not impede the income distortion which has disfigured society, making the rich, richer and the poor, poorer.

The discontent which has been brewing since the folly of the Vietnam War and the subsequent invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq has eroded confidence in the competence of government and given the greedy the means to stir up the masses and possibly overthrow our democratic republic.

Unfortunately, it’s working. Assuming the guise of populism and caught in the emotional grip of an incompetent TV personality, states dominated by Koch-inspired takeovers are working to subvert the voting process and swing the country back to a 19th century, corporation-dominated society in which the disaffected may have the satisfaction of upending things as they are, but will be left worse off.

Okay, that’s grim and not inevitable, but it is a likely prospect if Congress doesn’t take advantage of its slim majority and get things done. It’s hard to be positive about that happening because of two recalcitrant Democratic senators: Joe Manchin, who is protecting his wealth and investments in coal, and Kyrsten Sinema, who has been cozying up to Big Pharma and other, wealthy contributors. Their constituents desperately need Biden’s full economic agenda, but that doesn’t seem to matter.