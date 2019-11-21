Column: A call to action, WIU

About a month ago, at our Town and Gown event in Macomb, I presented a call to action (bit.ly/WIUCalltoAction), asking the people of Macomb to embrace the diversity of our university, its students, faculty, and staff. I also prepared an opinion piece, very similar to this editorial, which was published in McDonough Voice reiterating these points. Recent events, however, have made me aware that the inclusivity challenges we face at Western are not an issue exclusive to the Macomb campus, and are, in fact, heard from those on our Quad Cities campus and in our QC community.

As the interim president at Western Illinois University, I’ve been warmly welcomed into our communities, both in Macomb and Moline. But I know that the experiences of our diverse faculty, students, and staff are dissimilar. I've heard about comments that have been directed at our students, faculty, and staff, as well as community members, and anonymous hate-related publications that target heritage and background. Our communities are experiencing the same challenges playing out across the nation. Reports of racist documents being distributed on college campuses across the country, or racist incidents around universities, continue to emerge. That said, the proliferation elsewhere does not absolve us of the obligation to address these issues on our own campuses and communities.

