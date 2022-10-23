Column: A chronic case of family FOMO

Hugging my knees, with my silky, pink floral nightgown trailing below my toes, I crouched on the top step of the basement stairwell listening to the big kids and my parents chuckle as they watched television in the rec room of our house. Just minutes before, I’d been tucked into bed with my prayers said and Brahms’ lullaby playing on the music box hidden inside my doll, Pinky. The double bed felt empty without my sister who, at five years older, was part of the laughter in the room downstairs. Unable to fall asleep, knowing I was missing out on life around me, I had climbed out of bed to my spying spot. I could only hear bits from the television, but I could envision my dad sitting in the armchair, my mom and sister on the couch, and my two brothers on the floor, elbows bent over pillows, propping their heads up with their hands when they weren’t tussling with each other. I knew they were still munching on popcorn, because I got to have some before going to bed. My sister would bite off the hard hull end and give me the puffy kernel to eat. I listened intently to hear if anyone changed position and was heading down the hallway towards the stairs, but also because I did not want to miss a moment of what I was missing out on, knowing that if I was caught, I’d be scolded back to bed. A granddaughter recently asked if I was going to bed when she was. I responded that I was, thinking she wanted the assurance I always wanted; to not miss out on anything. I was surprised to learn that it didn't comfort her. She wanted someone to stay awake until she fell asleep.

My fear of missing out started before birth. The family was at a drive-in movie theater watching Sleeping Beauty when I decided I, too, wanted to know about Princess Aurora’s story and was born early the next morning.

I never want to leave a good time. I have always been the last to leave any event. I’ll even help clean up if it means I can stay longer. Just like sitting at the top of the stairs, I’m afraid I’ll miss a part of life. There is a quote from "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn" where the girl is praying that, “so that not one little piece of living is ever lost.” I think it's why I have such a hard time transitioning with each season. Although fall is my favorite, I never seem to give up summer easily. I always think the tomatoes and flowers might produce and bloom just one more day. I never end up pulling them until they have grown spindly from frosty nights. My forsythia doesn’t want to see fall come either. Even though the leaves have turned burgundy, there are yellow blossoms along the canes. Canna lilies are spectacular with their huge, tropical leaves, but they need to be dug up each fall before they get frozen. My father was quite proud of his and loved to share the rhizome-like roots for the enjoyment of others, but after I left them to freeze two years in a row, he quit giving them to me. He said if I didn't take care of them properly, I couldn’t have any. A friend gave some to me last year. I saved the roots, but not in a good spot, they ended up rotting. My friend gave more to me this year and they grew taller than my garage, they are amazing. I am trying to enjoy them as long as possible, but I promise to dig them up soon. I just hope I don’t miss a blossom or any little piece of living.