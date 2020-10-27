Column: A clear choice to support farmers

Most candidates – from President Trump and former Vice President Biden, to U.S. Senate and congressional candidates, to those running for the Iowa statehouse – have said the upcoming election will be the most important of our lifetime. That may or may not be true; I’ll leave that to the pundits and the media to debate. But I do know this election is critical for Iowa agriculture, farmers and our rural economy.

Iowa’s economy is impacted tremendously by what happens to our ag sector. Commodity prices impact land value and employment opportunities we have in our rural communities. Rural income impacts sales at the implement dealerships and our small town retailers. This election will dictate a path to be followed, from a regulatory approach to an overall economic vision.

With that in mind, I want to bring awareness to the recent executive order signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In his order, Newsom plans to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. This follows previous announcements of the "Green New Deal" and various other proposals that have either been endorsed or cited by Democrat candidates from former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and even Iowa U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield.