Column: A clear choice to support farmers

Most candidates – from President Trump and former Vice President Biden, to U.S. Senate and congressional candidates, to those running for the Iowa statehouse – have said the upcoming election will be the most important of our lifetime. That may or may not be true; I’ll leave that to the pundits and the media to debate. But I do know this election is critical for Iowa agriculture, farmers and our rural economy.
Iowa’s economy is impacted tremendously by what happens to our ag sector. Commodity prices impact land value and employment opportunities we have in our rural communities. Rural income impacts sales at the implement dealerships and our small town retailers. This election will dictate a path to be followed, from a regulatory approach to an overall economic vision.
With that in mind, I want to bring awareness to the recent executive order signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In his order, Newsom plans to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. This follows previous announcements of the "Green New Deal" and various other proposals that have either been endorsed or cited by Democrat candidates from former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and even Iowa U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield.
These ill-conceived concepts and policies all have one thing in common – they are bad for Iowa agriculture and farmers. These proposals would drastically erode the market for Iowa ethanol and biodiesel. A robust renewable fuel industry is important to Iowa farmers and rural America.
Iowa leads the country in ethanol production. With more than 40 facilities across the state, this represents not only an outlet for our corn production, but thousands of jobs across rural Iowa. The State of California is one of the largest importers of our state’s biofuels. Our homegrown ethanol and biodiesel offer consumers a clean-burning, reliable fuel source we should be expanding access to – not restricting. Yet policy makers and political candidates from Washington, D.C., to California, and even here in Iowa, wish to restrict access to this source of renewable energy.
Liberal and progressive groups like the League of Conservation Voters support this radical policy change and have endorsed candidates such as Theresa Greenfield. It is convincingly clear that supporting this agenda of heavy-handed, top-down regulatory approach, and the candidates that embrace it, could risk our farmer owned and built renewable fuel industry. This is why I’m proud to support U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who along with Sen. Chuck Grassley, has been a fighter for Iowa agriculture in the U.S. Senate.
Iowa farmers have offered responsible, renewable and clean fuel alternatives to America for more than a generation. This election offers a clear choice up and down the ballot between candidates that want to support Iowa farmers and renewable fuel initiatives, and the candidates that support a bureaucratically led Washington, D.C., agenda aimed at turning back the clock on modern agriculture and crippling the renewable fuels industry. These extreme policies might sound appealing in states like California, but they are not meant for the pragmatism or common sense of America’s Heartland.
Iowa’s farmers and its rural economy are facing a crossroads. Perhaps the candidates and pundits are right – this is the most important election of our lifetime.
Mike Naig, a Republican, is the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!