Column: A columnist worth remembering

Today is National Columnists Day. It is also the 76th anniversary of the death of Ernie Pyle, a war correspondent who was killed by Japanese sniper fire on an island near Okinawa, April 18, 1945. The juncture of dates is not a coincidence. Ernie Pyle’s columns set a standard for war correspondence that has seldom been equaled. He saw the war through a soldier’s eyes and wrote about it, simply and beautifully.
Some columnists have achieved, not only fame, but outsized influence. Walter Lippmann was as real a force in 20th Century America as Walter Bagehot was in 19th Century England. There are still a number of influential writers at work, but few with the kind of impact those two had in their careers. Part of that is due to the fact that, back then, everyone read newspapers, the major source of information. In our age of TV and social media, readership has declined.
Ernie Pyle was a reporter of uncommon clarity and sensitivity. Starting as an editor of the college newspaper while at Indiana University, he went on to a number of early jobs in journalism. He was a quiet, rather shy person, but one who met people easily and made friends quickly. He also had a restless sense of adventure and tried to get into the First World War, but it ended before he could see service. He did the next best thing, taking every opportunity he could to travel. He’d work at a newspaper, then take time off to visit distant lands by taking jobs on ocean-going ships.
After marrying, and taking a three-month honeymoon traveling the country, he finally settled in Washington, working for the Scripps-Howard chain. On his own, he turned his interest in airplanes into an early column on aviation in the D.C. area. His easy style, and concentration on ordinary workers in the field, made his columns popular. They were published across the country.
When the Second World War began, Ernie joined a number of famous writers who covered the war. He followed troops across North Africa, into Sicily and Italy; later reporting from London under siege, then on to Normandy and France. He did his reporting the hard way. Instead of talking to generals and unit commanders, he went forward with the troops and wrote about them: what they did, what they said and thought, how they died. This was before such reporting came under closer control.
I read his columns in the Memphis Press-Scimitar when I was in grade school, bringing them and other war news to school, reading them to the class, and pinning them to the bulletin board. I imagined myself to be his stateside representative.
It was his personal angle on what he saw and experienced that brought the worldwide conflict home in a way that food rationing and collecting things for the war effort did not. He was there, we were safe at home, but he gave us a sense of involvement.
He wasn’t the kind of reporter you’d picture covering a battle; that would be Ernest Hemingway, whose exploits during the Spanish Civil War set a standard of brashness and derring-do, which gave Hollywood a standard for war correspondents. I note that Hemingway decided not to cover World War II, even though his third wife, Martha Gellhorn, did.
Ernie was short, slim, and unassuming. He’d sit with the troops, listening and learning what war was really like.
"They weren’t warriors. They were American boys who by mere chance of fate had wound up with guns in their hands, sneaking up a death-laden street in a strange and shattered city in a faraway country in a driving rain. They were afraid, but it was beyond their power to quit. … And even though they weren’t warriors born to the kill, they won their battles. That’s the point."
His accounts were the literary equivalent of Bill Mauldin’s cartoons about Willie and Joe. Both men were heroes to G.I.s. He understood them, sympathized with them, and told their families back home what war was like. His accounts about the fight in Africa were collected into a book, "Here Is Your War." It sold out and went into six more editions. Special wartime permission had to be obtained to get the paper needed.
He was stunned to learn he had been given the Pulitzer Prize in 1944. His editors had not nominated him; the awards committee had asked his editors to submit his columns for consideration. In 1945, the movie "G.I.Joe" was based on his writing. It is not an exaggeration to say that he was the most popular writer in the country at that time, and an honest one:
"A soldier who has been a long time in the line does have a 'look' in his eyes that anyone who knows about it can discern. It’s a look of dullness, eyes that look without seeing, eyes that see without conveying any image to the mind. It’s a look that is the display room for what lies behind it—exhaustion, lack of sleep, tension for too long, weariness that is too great, fear beyond fear, misery to the point of numbness, a look of surpassing indifference to anything anybody can do. It’s a look I dread to see on men."
The war was an exhausting experience for him as well. He came back to the states as the war in Europe was winding down, but he could not rest; he felt guilty not being back in combat and agreed to cover the war in the Pacific. I vividly recall reading, with a sinking heart, his column announcing his intention to follow the war with Japan. I felt it was a death wish. He told a friend that he had "a spooky feeling" about it and that "it would be asking for it to tempt Fate again."
During the Okinawa campaign, he was invited to visit the small island of Ie Shima, which was still being contested. Riding in a jeep, his group came under fire from a sniper. They dove into a ditch and, after a pause, Ernie raised his head to see what was going on and was struck just under his helmet,
His death was a body blow to the country, a second shock, following the death, six days earlier, of President Roosevelt. In a sense, the country, especially its warriors, had lost a father and a brother in the space of one week.
Ernie Pyle is a man worth remembering on Columnists Day.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.