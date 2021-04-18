Column: A columnist worth remembering

Ernie was short, slim, and unassuming. He’d sit with the troops, listening and learning what war was really like.

"They weren’t warriors. They were American boys who by mere chance of fate had wound up with guns in their hands, sneaking up a death-laden street in a strange and shattered city in a faraway country in a driving rain. They were afraid, but it was beyond their power to quit. … And even though they weren’t warriors born to the kill, they won their battles. That’s the point."

His accounts were the literary equivalent of Bill Mauldin’s cartoons about Willie and Joe. Both men were heroes to G.I.s. He understood them, sympathized with them, and told their families back home what war was like. His accounts about the fight in Africa were collected into a book, "Here Is Your War." It sold out and went into six more editions. Special wartime permission had to be obtained to get the paper needed.

He was stunned to learn he had been given the Pulitzer Prize in 1944. His editors had not nominated him; the awards committee had asked his editors to submit his columns for consideration. In 1945, the movie "G.I.Joe" was based on his writing. It is not an exaggeration to say that he was the most popular writer in the country at that time, and an honest one: