Column: A competition nobody wants to win

When something big boils up in the news, it can spread across three or four news cycles before simmering down to inner-page follow-ups and then disappearing. It’s the nature of the business.

Which is what makes the COVID-19 pandemic so exasperating for the trade: it won’t go away. It’s both a blessing and a curse. You know in advance what the news will be tomorrow: a variation of yesterday’s. The same experts will comment and the usual politicians will continue to deplore. Looking for a new angle gets tougher by the day.

It’s not an overwhelming problem for newspapers; they are designed to cover a wide variety of events. But it washes over TV like a tidal wave, blotting out everything else.

The sad fact is that it it continues to be newsworthy because it will neither leave nor hold still. Not only is it quickly spreading again - now moving north from heavily infected southern states - but we still don’t completely understand it.

At first, we decided it was primarily a danger for the elderly, infirm or compromised. Now it’s hitting people of all ages, even the healthy. We were cheered by finding that those recovered had a solid supply of hardy antibodies; recent tests now suggest they may dissipate, perhaps as easily as the coronavirus that causes the common cold.