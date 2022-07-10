Column: A complicated patriot

Last weekend, the Fourth of July was celebrated across the country with fireworks, oratory and parades. Those serving in the armed forces were saluted, along with veterans of the various wars we have fought. In some speeches, citizens were urged to take inspiration from their service as well as that of our Founding Fathers.

Aspects of the latter’s lives and careers are continuously celebrated in a steady stream of books. We have been blessed with multiple biographies of George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson (who never seems to go out of style), James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton — even Aaron Burr — as we pay dutiful homage to the heroic past.

But when’s the last time you heard or read anything about Tom Paine?

History students still learn that he was the author of “Common Sense,” a revolutionary tract that sold the idea of independence to the average citizen. While most colonists simply wanted a better deal from King George, Paine insisted on complete separation.

I’m sure he is largely overlooked today because he was a difficult man, both then and now. He was born in England in 1737, the son of a corset-maker. His schooling ended at 13 and he tried several professions, including his father’s, at all of which he failed. He entered into two brief and equally unsuccessful marriages and was pretty much at loose ends — bankrupt, in fact — when he met Benjamin Franklin in London.

Franklin admired Paine’s intelligence and provocative ideas and helped him get to America to start a new life. He started writing for Pennsylvania publications, attracting attention with his articles against slavery and for giving women equal access to public life. Scandalous!

Franklin prompted him to take up one of his own interests, the struggle of the colonies against the English crown. Paine responded with the pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which set forth arguments for independence in language the average reader could understand.

It sold 150,000 copies and played a major role in turning public opinion in favor of the revolution. During the war, in which he served as a Continental Army soldier, he published 16 pamphlets under the title of “The American Crisis,” which helped sustain the morale of soldiers at Valley Forge and citizens who were becoming nervous about the war’s outcome.

“Crisis” produced one of his most familiar quotes:

“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of men and women.”

Paine was given a government job after the war, but didn’t last long after making charges of federal corruption. Later he settled on a farm in New Rochelle, a gift from the state of New York. He visited France and England, building a bridge of his own design in the latter country.

He got into trouble in England with the publication of “The Rights of Man,” defending the French Revolution against the attacks of British Prime Minister Edmund Burke. He was charged with treason, but moved to France before the trial ended. There he was greeted as a hero, given French citizenship and membership in the National Assembly.

He took his seat, not with the revolutionaries, but with the moderates who later fell from favor. He was stripped of his citizenship, sent to jail and came very close to being guillotined. While in prison he wrote his great deistic work, “The Age of Reason.” Surviving the terror, he returned to the French Assembly, but finally left for America in 1803.

He then published a “Letter to George Washington,” accusing America’s first president of plotting with Governeur Morris against him. As I said, a difficult man.

“The Rights of Man” became the most popular book of the 18th Century, selling over a half-million copies. Jefferson championed it, John Quincy Adams loathed it, and the two fought over it bitterly.

In that book, Paine argued for government actions, which later became part of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal: welfare payments to the poor, pensions for the elderly, public funding of education, reduction of military spending, and an estate tax limiting the amount of an inheritance.

While in his communist days, novelist and screenwriter Howard Fast wrote a fictionalized account of his life, “Citizen Tom Paine,” and you can understand the attraction: Paine was one who opposed aristocracies, either of money or birth, and all organized religion. As he put it: “My own mind is my own church.”

For all that, he was one of the great actors in the Revolutionary drama. He was not a crank making arguments intemperately, but in a generous spirit. The propertied founding fathers found him very disconcerting. As do many people now who are trying to change our democracy into an oligarchy of the wealthy.

Paine would be right at home today, writing his pamphlets, not against the English monarch, but against Congress: “royalist in sentiment, ‘monarchical’ and ‘aristocratical’ in its actions, Federalist in its mistrust of freedom, imperialist in the bluster of its military pretensions, evangelical in its worship of property.”

Small wonder that Paine was buried in his own yard, having been refused a spot in consecrated ground. His bones were taken to England to be buried in a monument there but were somehow lost.

Rather like his place in the pantheon of respectable American patriots.