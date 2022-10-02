Column: A concert today you won't want to miss

Folks in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas are in for a treat this weekend when the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, directed by Maestro Mark Russell Smith, opens its 108th season with Ode to Joy, which features John Bailey Holland’s Ode and Ludwig van Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. There is still a chance to hear these amazing works: 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Centennial Hall on the campus of Augustana College.

Jonathan Bailey Holland, a very talented contemporary composer who was born in Flint, Michigan in 1974, received a Ph.D. in music from Harvard University in 2000. The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra commissioned him to write Ode as a companion piece for Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. Holland’s Ode premiered in 2018.

Holland’s Ode is a minimalist piece with no words, only sounds — a piece influenced by hip-hop. It combines subdued sounds with exuberant, carefully-calibrated bursts of dissonance that carry it (and the audience) to new heights. It is one of the most exhilarating pieces of music ever composed.

Beethoven’s 9th symphony, which he composed between 1822 and 1824, broke new ground by combining instrumental music with choral music. The choral portion of this symphony, which comprises the entire fourth movement, features four vocal soloists and a chorus. The text was adapted from “Ode to Joy,” a poem written by Friedrich Schiller in 1785.

Beethoven was almost completely deaf when he composed his 9th symphony. It is amazing that someone who was almost completely deaf could compose such a beautiful piece of music.

For the Quad City Symphony Orchestra performance of this masterpiece, the orchestra will be joined by the 127-voice Augustana Oratorio Society directed by Jon Hurty, the Henry Veld Professor of Music at Augustana College. The four soloists are Jacqueline Piccolino, soprano, Katherine Pracht, mezzo-soprano, Alex Boyer, tenor, and Malcolm Mackenzie, baritone. It is my privilege to be a member of the Augustana Oratorio Society.

It is an honor to sing under the direction of Maestro Smith. He memorizes the entire score, including all of the words for the choral portion of Beethoven’s 9th symphony. He and the music become one. He directs with an intensity and level of enthusiasm that brings all of us to higher levels of excellence.

Because the Ode to Joy in Beethoven’s 9th symphony is a catchy melody, many assume that it is easy to sing it. It is not. There are many variations of the melody and different permutations of it. It goes from very low notes to very high notes which push the limits of many of our voices. In many cases, the four parts come in at different times, which means that we need to pay close attention to the conductor so that we come in at the right time.

Those of us in the Augustana Oratorio Society began rehearsing Monday evening, August 22. Except for Labor Day, we continued rehearsing every Monday evening for one-and-a-half to two hours. The Augustana Choir, which is part of the Augustana Oratorio Society, joined us the second week after Labor Day.

This week, as we prepare for the performances this coming weekend, our rehearsal schedule includes rehearsals on Monday, Thursday and Friday evenings, with a rehearsal Saturday afternoon, where we will sing with half-voice to save our voices for the evening performance. This is in addition to the time we spent outside of rehearsals learning the music.

If you go to the Quad City Symphony Orchestra concert this weekend, as we hope you will, pay close attention to the dynamics of Beethoven’s 9th symphony. It goes from places that are very soft (pianissimo) to being very loud (fortissimo) and vice versa, often within just a few notes. Sometimes there are crescendos and diminuendos within the same note.

If you go to just one concert performed by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, the concert this weekend is the one to go to. I must warn you, however, that if you go to this weekend’s concert, you will find yourself buying tickets for other Quad City Symphony Orchestra concert. That would be good. In fact, that is exactly what we hope will happen.