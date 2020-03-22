Column: A confluence of crises

We are caught in a perfect storm, a confluence of crises. A pandemic sweeps the country even as we are in the middle of the most consequential national election since the Civil War. That’s not an overstatement. The future of our democracy is on the line; the economy is in free fall, while our lives are at risk from a disease we don’t completely understand. And, looming behind it all, a climate crisis almost out of control, which makes everything else trivial.

By now, you have heard all the news you can handle on the coronavirus pandemic. The death rate varies across the world, but in Italy, it has resulted in the deaths of 5% of known cases. That is a fearsome number. Who knows where we will land?

President Trump’s stunning turnaround from dismissing or downplaying the epidemic to a full-out rush to deal with it comes two months too late, but at least we will finally respond as a nation instead of relying on the state-by-state response we have had from several governors.