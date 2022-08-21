Column: A correction

First off, an apology.

Last week, I made a mistake, a serious one. In the process, I did a disservice to the Davenport City Council and to those who read this newspaper. The No. 1 Rule in newspapering is: Get it right. The second is: If you make a mistake, correct it. An important corollary of that rule: clean up the mess where you made it. Hence, this week’s act of contrition.

In setting up a cautionary essay on mergers last Sunday, I cited a quid pro quo that Canadian Pacific Railway offered to the Davenport City Council in exchange for their agreement not to oppose a merger with Kansas City Southern Railway: $10 million in two payments. I knew the offer to the council was in the millions, yet I somehow wrote thousands; not once, but throughout the piece. It made the transaction look ridiculous, rather than injudicious.

All I can do is admit my stunning error and apologize.

— Don Wooten