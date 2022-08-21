 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
CORRECTION

Column: A correction

Don Wooten

First off, an apology.

Last week, I made a mistake, a serious one. In the process, I did a disservice to the Davenport City Council and to those who read this newspaper. The No. 1 Rule in newspapering is: Get it right. The second is: If you make a mistake, correct it. An important corollary of that rule: clean up the mess where you made it. Hence, this week’s act of contrition.

In setting up a cautionary essay on mergers last Sunday, I cited a quid pro quo that Canadian Pacific Railway offered to the Davenport City Council in exchange for their agreement not to oppose a merger with Kansas City Southern Railway: $10 million in two payments. I knew the offer to the council was in the millions, yet I somehow wrote thousands; not once, but throughout the piece. It made the transaction look ridiculous, rather than injudicious.

All I can do is admit my stunning error and apologize.

People are also reading…

— Don Wooten

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ramesh Ponnuru: Biden is no FDR -- he's not even Obama

Ramesh Ponnuru: Biden is no FDR -- he's not even Obama

Democrats have every right to be pleased that they passed another big spending bill, but a lot of them are getting carried away. Longtime Democratic consultant Robert Shrum celebrated the momentum behind the passage of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act by tweeting, “Biden is the most legislatively successful President since LBJ.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News