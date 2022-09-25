Column: A country of accomplishment or obstruction?

It has been interesting to watch the political parties evolve over the roughly two and a half years since Joe Biden was sworn in as president and the Democratic Party took over both houses of Congress.

With some of the messiness that accompanies democracy in action, the Democrats have struggled to unify their diverse party on a path forward. However, they have succeeded multiple times in ways that should benefit most Americans now and for years to come. From expanded healthcare, to tax reform, to addressing climate change, to rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, they’ve written into law significant improvements, often with little or no Republican support. Over the same period, President Biden has ended our nation’s longest war and now leads a newly resurgent NATO coalition in fighting the criminal Russian aggression directed against Ukraine by Vladimir Putin.

As a result, and looking at the record over the last two and a half years, the Democratic Party has demonstrated itself to be the “Party of Hope.” Meanwhile, the Republican Party under the continued baleful influence of Donald Trump, has increasingly made itself the “Party of Nope” — and arguably worse.

The Democrats began in 2021 by mounting an aggressive campaign to combat the coronavirus pandemic and its potentially dire effects on the economy through medically-sound measures and major economic relief. This pretty clearly averted a national economic recession. The Democrats then passed a major infrastructure bill with some Republican support. This represents the biggest investment in our nation’s physical structure since Eisenhower’s interstate highway initiative of the 1950s. Most recently, working to confront the mounting disasters caused by climate change while also addressing long-term problems of high drug prices and unfair tax policy, the Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act. This will allow Medicare for the first time to bargain for lower drug prices, reduce health insurance costs for middle class families, fight climate change, while also reducing the deficit and helping curb inflation. These important measures are largely paid for by taxes on billion-dollar corporations that previously avoided any income tax.

Does one wonder what’s not to like about this legislation?

Yet, it got absolutely no support from the Republican party. Instead, GOP leadership made their customary arguments that Democrats were running up the deficit. This is particularly ironic given the vast increase in the deficit caused by Republicans through their 2017 tax cut, of which 60% of the benefits were directed to the wealthiest 20% of Americans.

Even worse, instead of supporting positive measures to advance the well-being of working Americans, the GOP has occupied itself with defending the indefensible: Donald Trump’s ongoing assault on democracy. As if cozying up to dictators like Putin while dismissing the Covid and climate crisis wasn’t bad enough, Trump then actively incited an attack on the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, seeking to disrupt an orderly presidential succession. By nearly any reasonable definition, this would constitute an act of treason. Still, GOP leaders like Kevin McCarthy — who cowered in the Capitol while the attack was going on - now defend this deplorable act as merely an “exercise of free speech."

How folks can defend Donald Trump, who once called veterans and other servicemen and women “suckers and losers”, is almost unfathomable. Yet the GOP seems absorbed with defending this individual’s Big Lie about the 2020 election, by now legislatively limiting voter’s rights in 2022 and beyond.

And while this goes on in Republican-controlled legislatures, a Republican-packed Supreme Court curtails women’s reproductive rights in the name of a “right to life”. They do this ironically while expanding gun rights as mass shootings - and killings - become almost routine across America.

While the Republican party has produced some fine leaders over the years, it has in recent times seemingly lost its way.

As a result, the choice in 2022 seems pretty clear. Do we favor accomplishment — or obstruction? Are we a nation of hope — or one that just says “nope”? Do we support democracy - or the falsehoods and distractions of a reckless sore loser and would-be dictator?

The future for ourselves, our children, and future generations will depend heavily on how we answer these important questions in the election this November and in 2024.