Column: A crisis in the family

Some riddles aren’t easily solved. Take this one, for instance: When does a person reach the point when his or her driving days are over? Suppose this person is an elderly man in a state of decline, but who still owns a car, who has a valid driver's license, and who can look back on a clean driving record with years of safe driving experience.
But suppose that the man’s doctor and a number of his family members aren’t enthusiastic supporters of his intention to continue driving. And, for the sake of discussion, suppose there are other family members who don’t see a clear reason for taking away the man’s freedom and independence. After all, he’s always been a good driver in the past.
Suppose also that the man isn’t ready to stop driving and he admits that the loss of his driving privileges would be seen as a form of punishment for an offense he had yet to commit.
Finally, suppose that the man can see both sides of this discussion, but states that he’s fully aware of the safety issues and would voluntarily give up his car keys if he thought he had become a hazard on the highway. But is it wise to trust the biased judgment of a man in his decline?
My own 96-year-old father is the example I’m referring to with this difficult riddle, and the issue of his ability to drive has created a crisis in our family.
Of course we don’t want to see our father in an accident, injuring himself, possibly harming innocent people, wrecking his car, or damaging others’ property. To flash ahead and visualize such an occurrence makes it seem very reasonable that he should stop driving now, even if he disagrees with that decision.
Putting myself in my dad’s place and doing my best to look through his eyes, I can understand how the loss of his freedom to travel and the ability to come and go on his own terms can only make him think of the end of the life that he’s lived to that point. It’s the kind of final decision that comes with a great degree of sadness. It’s a grim counterpoint to the joy he experienced on the day when he earned his first driver's license. It’s an unfortunate end, not a happy beginning. Would I want others to restrict my independence when I felt fully capable of driving responsibly? I’d guess not, but who gets to decide?
There is no easy answer here. There are definite pluses and minuses on both sides. We could settle the matter — and protect everyone — by simply taking away dad’s car keys. We could passively wait for him to succeed or fail at the time of his next license renewal — or we could insist that he take an interim driving test before his license was due to expire. We could wait for an accident to happen and hope that it’s only a minor one with no injuries or lawsuits. Or we could stand by and hope that he would use good judgment in making the decision to stop driving on his own. None of those options are all good — or all bad. And none of them come with any assurance that the ultimate decision was the correct one.
We want to be kind and understanding to our father as well as to the other drivers, bikers and pedestrians out there. We don’t want anyone hurt, but how do you act on something that may or may not happen? How can you accurately calculate the odds of success or failure as objectively as possible? The punishment should not occur before the crime — or perhaps it should in order to prevent the crime. Do you take preemptive action or do you react after the fact?
As things stand now, our dad still has places to go and a life to lead. He’s still driving — and still driving safely. Some of us are upset and worried — and the rest of us are just worried.
Terry Masek, of Moline, is an occasional columnist for this newspaper. Tjmasek24@yahoo.com.