Column: A crisis in the family

Of course we don’t want to see our father in an accident, injuring himself, possibly harming innocent people, wrecking his car, or damaging others’ property. To flash ahead and visualize such an occurrence makes it seem very reasonable that he should stop driving now, even if he disagrees with that decision.

Putting myself in my dad’s place and doing my best to look through his eyes, I can understand how the loss of his freedom to travel and the ability to come and go on his own terms can only make him think of the end of the life that he’s lived to that point. It’s the kind of final decision that comes with a great degree of sadness. It’s a grim counterpoint to the joy he experienced on the day when he earned his first driver's license. It’s an unfortunate end, not a happy beginning. Would I want others to restrict my independence when I felt fully capable of driving responsibly? I’d guess not, but who gets to decide?