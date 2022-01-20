Column: A critical moment in history

Unfortunately, two current Democratic senators — Krysten Sinema (Arizona) and Joe Manchin (West Virginia) — and all Republican senators do not understand this. Their inaction will place them on the wrong side of history and, worse yet, could lead to the demise of our democracy.

I find especially appalling the fact that Sinema and Manchin say they support the John Lewis Voting Rights and Freedom to Vote Acts yet refuse to allow their passage via the only mechanism possible, namely the temporary suspension of the filibuster rule. How hypocritical. After all, both of these senators in recent weeks approved legislation permitting the Senate to carve out an exception to the filibuster rule in order to pass a bill increasing the country’s debt ceiling — something that no doubt was important but far less significant than and essential to protecting the right to vote, which is at the heart of a successful functioning democracy.

This is a critical moment in our nation’s history. As has been the case so many times in the past, we are being challenged to affirm and protect the key instrument underpinning and preserving our unique form of government, namely free and fair voting. I can only hope that we will rise to the occasion — that President Biden and Congress will find a path to passing all or parts of the John Lewis Voting Rights and Freedom to Vote Acts.

Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D., grew up in Davenport and is the Ernest S. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus in the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas in Austin. He also is a founding director of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium at the university.

