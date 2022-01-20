Column: A critical moment in history

It saddened me on Monday, the day when we honored Martin Luther King Jr., that the United States Senate appears not to have the necessary votes to pass the Freedom to Vote and John Lewis Voting Rights Acts, bills already approved by the House of Representatives. These acts are something that not only could be President Joe Biden’s most significant pieces of legislation but landmark bills making sure future elections are free and fair and don’t violate the Constitution.
To be sure, King would have fought hard for this legislation and spoken forcefully against the Republican assault on voting occurring in more than 20 states, including Texas, where more than half of applications for mail-in ballots already are being rejected because of new voter suppression laws. He also would have argued vigorously that guaranteeing free voting is something our founding fathers believed was perhaps the most important action the federal government can undertake.
King would have recognized that, while each state does indeed have the right to regulate voting in their state, it is the responsibility of the federal government to make sure these regulations do not violate the basic tenets of the Constitution.
He would not, therefore, have viewed the John Lewis Voting Rights and Freedom to Vote Acts as an attempt by the federal government to overtake elections, as Republicans erroneously assert.
Unfortunately, two current Democratic senators — Krysten Sinema (Arizona) and Joe Manchin (West Virginia) — and all Republican senators do not understand this. Their inaction will place them on the wrong side of history and, worse yet, could lead to the demise of our democracy.
I find especially appalling the fact that Sinema and Manchin say they support the John Lewis Voting Rights and Freedom to Vote Acts yet refuse to allow their passage via the only mechanism possible, namely the temporary suspension of the filibuster rule. How hypocritical. After all, both of these senators in recent weeks approved legislation permitting the Senate to carve out an exception to the filibuster rule in order to pass a bill increasing the country’s debt ceiling — something that no doubt was important but far less significant than and essential to protecting the right to vote, which is at the heart of a successful functioning democracy.
This is a critical moment in our nation’s history. As has been the case so many times in the past, we are being challenged to affirm and protect the key instrument underpinning and preserving our unique form of government, namely free and fair voting. I can only hope that we will rise to the occasion — that President Biden and Congress will find a path to passing all or parts of the John Lewis Voting Rights and Freedom to Vote Acts.
Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D., grew up in Davenport and is the Ernest S. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus in the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas in Austin. He also is a founding director of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium at the university.