Column: A dangerous virus

It's been about a week since a horde of thousands attacked the U.S. Capitol in an act of insurrection aimed at keeping Congress from effectively ending the presidency of the man who summoned them, Donald Trump. But let's not lose sight of the fact that President Trump never really has led the far right, which mostly glommed onto him after finding common ground in his rhetoric.

It's clear that Trump must be impeached for his actions last week, and that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., once again stands with Trump and against both the nation and his oath of office, then he will go down in history as the wheelman for a strong-arm thug. Even McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, saw more than she could bear and resigned last week as Trump's Transportation secretary. Whether she quit as an act of conscience or political self-preservation is up in the air.

But even if Trump is impeached and barred from ever running again, resigns or simply fades into Twitterless oblivion, some 74 million Americans voted for him in November after seeing his authoritarian impulses on display for four years. Last week, thousands of them rushed to Washington to answer his siren call to "stop the steal," and a subset of that group rampaged through the Capitol vandalizing and stealing and beating up police officers, killing one of them.