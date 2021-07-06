Column: A day we should never forget

It did. It’s the sad, terrible truth of Jan. 6.

Remembering what we went through, what we almost lost, requires us to remember that day. It requires us to know the whole truth of what happened.

What we already know is bad enough. But there is much we don’t know.

We had a chance at a 9/11-style commission, an independent inquiry, but congressional Republicans, including Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, decided their political futures and the fortunes of their party, were more important than our democracy.

Fortunately, Democrats in the US House of Representatives voted last week to form a select committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6. It’s not what I would have preferred, but it’s the only option Republicans were willing to leave the American people.

Now, they’re calling it a political hit job. No surprise there. These are the same folks (the ones who were too dumb to keep their mouths shut) who bragged about taking down Hillary Clinton with the Benghazi committee.

Funny how the curiosity over an attack at a U.S. post in Libya was endless, but an attack on the seat of democracy in the United States of America rates a shrug.

The fact is, they don’t want you to know the truth.