Column: A different way of perceiving the world

SPRINGFIELD — The nun’s ruler snapped across Anne Burke’s knuckles as she struggled to form words onto a page.

Burke, who is chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, has come a long way from being that Chicago school girl who wanted to write from right to left.

"I didn’t even know there was a name for what I was doing. My friends were getting As and Bs and I was getting Cs," she said.

Growing up in the 1950’s, Burke derived much of her self-worth from athletics not academics.

"Neither of my parents had gone to high school so I wasn’t under a lot of pressure to get good grades. I guess I just thought I wasn’t a good student. It took me a lot longer to read things than many of my peers."

It was not until she was well into adulthood that she learned that there is a name for the different way she perceived the world: dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a difficulty in learning to read or interpret words, letters, and other symbols, but it in no way affects general intelligence.

In fact, dyslexics tend to have high intelligence levels, Sally Shaywitz, a Yale University physician specializing in dyslexia, told me during a telephone interview Monday.