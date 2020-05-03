Column: A divine right faces the coronavirus

So, what’s this got to do with the Divine Right of the Dollar? It’s Trump’s belief, one shared by many in this world, that money is power. The more of it you have, the more powerful you are. And the pursuit of that kind of power is what dominates the modern world. It’s why our president is willing to risk lives to get the economy going again. His re-election — and power — depend on it.

A century ago, the United States was clearly under the control of the Robber Barons, men who had cornered the market in a particular field. Citizens lived under their rule, accepting it as some form of natural order. After all, capitalism was touted as Darwin’s "survival of the fittest" extended into society.

A progressive Republican president, Theodore Roosevelt, worked to break up the trusts and monopolies that had a stranglehold on the economy. Some progress was made, but it wasn’t until the total collapse of the Great Depression that government stopped serving business interests and turned to the needs of average citizens.

We achieved a kind of economic equilibrium after the Second World War, but dollar dominance made a steady comeback. Instead of Robber Barons, we had large, publicly-owned corporations, ruled by boards of directors and managed by CEOs who were fairly free to do as they wished, so long as investors received dividends.