Column: A divine right faces the coronavirus

The world has changed so dramatically over the past two or three centuries that the multifaceted transformation we have seen can’t be described in a single sentence or phrase. But let’s give it a shot.
How about: "We have moved from the Divine Right of Kings to the Divine Right of the Dollar."
That doesn’t cover everything, but it comes close. The rise of the Industrial Revolution and its domination by the wealthy few has replaced rule by the nobly born. It can be argued that power earned by ingenuity and invention is preferable to power by parentage. It certainly sounds fairer; giving everyone a chance to reach the top, regardless of birth.
Unfortunately, there is a pervasive problem at both ends of that proposition: no matter who or what has it, power corrupts. As England’s Lord Acton put it:
"Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men."
Lord Acton was speaking against adoption of Pope Pius IX’s principle of Papal Infallibility. Pio Nono, as he was known, had lost the last vestige of secular authority when the Papal States were taken over by a unified Italy. To compensate, he sought authority to make binding ethical rules by papal decree and badgered a church council into giving it to him.
The image of "Infallible" Pio Nono came to mind in recent weeks as I watched President Trump staking a claim of total presidential control, later retreating from it, then re-asserting it with some qualification. Like the Pope, he had no solid basis for it, he simply thinks he should have it.
So, what’s this got to do with the Divine Right of the Dollar? It’s Trump’s belief, one shared by many in this world, that money is power. The more of it you have, the more powerful you are. And the pursuit of that kind of power is what dominates the modern world. It’s why our president is willing to risk lives to get the economy going again. His re-election — and power — depend on it.
A century ago, the United States was clearly under the control of the Robber Barons, men who had cornered the market in a particular field. Citizens lived under their rule, accepting it as some form of natural order. After all, capitalism was touted as Darwin’s "survival of the fittest" extended into society.
A progressive Republican president, Theodore Roosevelt, worked to break up the trusts and monopolies that had a stranglehold on the economy. Some progress was made, but it wasn’t until the total collapse of the Great Depression that government stopped serving business interests and turned to the needs of average citizens.
We achieved a kind of economic equilibrium after the Second World War, but dollar dominance made a steady comeback. Instead of Robber Barons, we had large, publicly-owned corporations, ruled by boards of directors and managed by CEOs who were fairly free to do as they wished, so long as investors received dividends.
Men like Milton Friedman argued that the marketplace did not need government supervision; it was self-correcting. The Harvard School of Business decreed that a corporation’s primary responsibility was to investors. The interests of workers, customers, communities in which plants are situated, even the quality of products produced, were of secondary concern. (See Dilbert for daily confirmation of this.) There were laudable exceptions to this concept, but they were just that: exceptions.
The stock market became a kind of casino where stocks were valued, not on overall company performance, but on investor return, and later, on pure inflation of value, determined by whether or not investor return reached a certain quarterly goal. Or pure manipulation.
Money, always a force in politics, began to take full control as a handful of wealthy business leaders, tired of paying fines for pollution and chafing under the requirement to pay taxes, invested in control of state governments, then Congress, finally the presidency.
This steady march to political power was altered when a reality show star, a failed real estate hustler who played a successful, forceful businessman on television, broke into the game and was elected president. It wasn’t quite what the developing oligarchy wanted, but they made good use of him until the covid-19 pandemic upset everything.
It’s rather like the nightmare of the Great Depression on steroids and no one can be sure how it will work out. Trump has a lot going for him: fanatical followers who are convinced the TV character is real, a clear field for Russian interference, a cable TV operation and numerous right-wing radio hosts working as campaign propagandists, and, most importantly, all the money he may need.
And that should do it. Can a simple virus challenge the Divine Right of the Dollar?
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
