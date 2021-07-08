Column: A formula to stop violence

(1) When there has been an arrest, set the bond at a level commensurate with the intentional, wanton or reckless harm — or threat of harm — to the public. Pre-trial release is generally a worthy goal, but it must be balanced against the need to protect the public — especially, if the evidence of guilt of a wanton, dangerous crime of violence is great. Strike the balance.

(2) If you are a prosecutor, prosecute. Think open plea or trial, rather than plea bargain — unless you get almost exactly what you want. A criminal who wantonly sprays the neighborhood with gun fire deserves to be hammered. Your primary job is to protect the public from such miscreants. The punishment must be such that it will guarantee the defendant will not again have the chance to repeat his crime in the near future. And it must be sufficiently severe to deter every other gang banger in the city. They have to fear that if they commit a like crime and get caught, they will lose their freedom for a substantial period. Eschew any plea bargain that does not accomplish this end. And, very importantly, if trial is required, bring the case to trial within 60 days. The longer the case sits, the greater the chance of witnesses disappearing or being intimidated.