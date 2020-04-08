Column: A gift on a necessary trip

This is the year I’ll have my lane re-graveled. For the past couple of years I’ve been able to get by with my tractor and blade, pulling washed out gravel back up the hill. Not much gravel remaining, just the crushed stuff called sand, so it’s time. I’ll use my tax refund to pay for it.

A hundred yards from my house an ancient tree finally fell to the ground this winter. It was dead when I showed up more than twenty years ago and I expected it to collapse at any moment, but it hung in there, home to many red-headed woodpeckers over the years. After it fell a neighbor asked if he could cut it up for firewood. I want to be there when he begins to burn it. That sort of tree should not go unheralded and we’ll toast its long life.

Oh, the other trip out in to the world I mentioned? A day or so ago my oldest friend and I drove north on the big highway east of my place to pick up drugs for her and with the exception of large trucks we were mostly alone. On the radio came an old song from 1973, one that caused me without embarrassment to sing along in full voice with Dobie Gray on "Drift Away." You all know the song. Just a bit beyond halfway through the song a fog lifted and from the great dimness we call Alzheimer’s and my old friend began clapping her hands to the music. It was perfect, and beautiful. "Give me the beat boys and free my soul." Spring may yet surprise us and turn out pretty well.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County, Iowa. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

