Column: A good story that's not being told

So far as I’ve heard, nobody in Iowa is claiming fraud. And, to be clear, there is no evidence of it. So, why would they?

Nobody has tweeted the election is rigged.

Nobody has hauled lawyers into court to claim the count should be stopped.

The fact is, the two candidates in Iowa have been mostly restrained throughout. At least by comparison to .... well, you know.

Yes, Miller-Meeks' campaign did complain about transparency when she was behind in the vote, and declared a few days ago, after the canvass was finished and she was ahead, that "the election is over."

The latter is mostly spin. It's been clear for days a recount would be held, and Hart's campaign said Thursday it will seek one. Miller-Meeks surely would have done the same had the tables been turned.

What's notable is that both campaigns have been fairly restrained through all this. Yes, there's been spin. But it's not in the same category as President Trump's ALL CAPS attempts to impugn the votes of millions of Americans, challenge the results in multiple states and fraudulently declare himself the winner.