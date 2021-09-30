Column: A great experiment in jeopardy

Sadly, this is a fallacious and dangerous view, flying in the face of an accepted Aristotelian law of thought that has regulated rational human interaction for centuries: Something cannot be both X and not X at the same time, in the same way, under the same conditions.

I believe reality stands independent of our discourse, i.e., as separate from what we say or write. As a result, reality eventually and inevitably intrudes. Put simply, reality cannot be willed into existence or wished away just because we say so. History is replete with examples showing how what people once thought to be true was exposed as false, leading to a revision of thinking.

From 1976 as a graduate student at the University of Iowa until retiring in 2019, I conducted research addressing this issue. For example, in two books and several journal articles I discussed the concept of “falsification.” Falsification is a bedrock principle of science and other arenas of discourse that put forward epistemic judgments (claims to truth).

This principle suggests that, if one claims something to be true, whether in science, politics or everyday conversation, they should be able to specify precisely what it would take to disprove or “falsify” their claim. Failure to do so indicates that what they say to be true is no more than a dogmatic and less than rational assertion.

Make no mistake. This is the problem with those who insistently buy into the “Big Lie” and other conspiracy theories. What worries me is the obvious conclusion: A segment of our society no longer lives in a world governed by rationality and logic — and that, of course, forecasts not just a garden variety political problem but the possible erosion of our civilization as well.

Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D., grew up in Davenport and is the Ernest S. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus in the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas in Austin. He also is a founding director of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium at the university.

