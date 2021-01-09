Column: A guiding word for 2021: Endurance

One year I chose "pause," as in stop for a moment, take a breath, think this over before you speak or act. Another year I chose "shed," as in get rid of the junk, mental and physical, cluttering your life. Once I chose "help," as in try to help other people, which is also a way to help yourself.

Last year, I chose "slow," which turned out to be more suited to 2020 than I’d dreamed. I picked it as a reminder not to race through life, whether I was in the car or in the kitchen. Then the pandemic arrived to slow us all down, in ways we’d never imagined, whether we wanted to slow down or not.

Any of those words would be useful in 2021. But "endurance" popped into my brain so forcefully I decided to look no further. I did, however, look it up, and found this definition in Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary:

the ability to withstand hardship or adversity

especially: the ability to sustain a prolonged stressful effort or activity

I liked that definition but also the slightly simpler version designated "for English language learners":

the ability to do something difficult for a long time

the ability to deal with pain or suffering that continues for a long time