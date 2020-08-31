Column: A harrowing experience

“We were on opposite sides of the room, but I was afraid I was going to catch it. Finally, I needed to go to the bathroom.”

As is the case in most dormitories, restrooms are communal, shared by other residents of the floor.

“I called the RA and asked if I could use the restroom. And he said I could use the toilet – but not the shower — and that I had to shut the door to the stall after I left, so no one else would use it after me.”

A few minutes before midnight, five hours after testing positive, a housing official called and told her roommate that she had to pack up her things and move to an isolation dorm.

“She was told she had to get everything together and walk across campus with enough stuff for the next two weeks. They suggested that she had to carry it all. I went and hunted a cart down for her even though I was supposed to stay in my room.”

The midnight walk alone across campus carrying her things was a frightening experience for her roommate, Kelsey recalled.

When she arrived at her new room, she found that it was filthy and immediately contacted the housing coordinator.

According to the Iowa City newspaper this is what was said: