Column: A heroine of the civil rights movement

Many of you who have lived in the Quad Cities for a number of years and have been active on the music scene will remember Jim Parks, a person with a huge smile and an incredible voice. I had the privilege of singing in a choral group he directed. When he sang the solo part in "Ride the Chariot" at our urging (we always had to persuade him to do so — he never volunteered), his powerful voice was absolutely amazing and blew everyone away.
What most people did not know about Jim, however, was that he was from Topeka, Kansas, and his family played a role in the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision in which the United States Supreme Court outlawed school segregation. It was something that he seldom mentioned and didn’t particularly want to talk about.
Jim’s mother, Julia, whom I had the pleasure of meeting on several occasions, was a kind, gentle person who taught reading in a segregated elementary school in Topeka. The Parks family found the segregated school system highly offensive, but Jim’s mother was determined to do everything she could to help her students develop their reading skills. The result, Jim once quietly recounted, was that when he got to junior high and attended an integrated school, he found that he and others who had attended the segregated schools in Topeka were more advanced in reading and other basic skills than those who had attended the white schools.
This is precisely the reason that the NAACP chose Topeka to be the test case in their challenge to the "separate but equal provision" set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court in Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896. There were other cases making their way through the court system, but these all involved segregated schools where there was a huge disparity in the quality of education received by those attending them. The NAACP feared that if those were the only cases to be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court, the court might simply rule that more funding should be provided to improve the quality of the education provided in the segregated schools.
The NAACP wanted a ruling on the constitutionality of racially segregated schools. In order to get such a ruling, they needed a segregated school system that did a good job of educating the students enrolled in it. In Topeka, as a result of the hard work and dedication of Julia Parks and other teachers, they found such a system.
The rest is history, with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1954 in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka that racially segregated schools are unconstitutional. It was one of the landmark decisions in the history of our country, a decision that profoundly changed the way that the educational system could operate. And it set the stage for many other decisions banning various sorts of discrimination. Few other court decisions, if any, have had the impact of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
The Parks family belonged to the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, where Oliver "Ollie" Brown (the "Brown" of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka) was the associate pastor. Ollie Brown and other Topeka families took legal action when the Topeka Board of Education refused to allow their children to attend the school reserved for white children near where they lived but instead bused their children to a segregated school some distance away. The families rejoiced when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in their favor. And they rejoiced when the segregated school system that was so offensive was superseded by an integrated school system for students of all races and ethnic backgrounds.
Many know about Rosa Parks, whose refusal to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, sparked the Montgomery bus boycott. She is widely viewed as a heroine of the civil rights movement, and appropriately so.
In her own kind and gentle way, however, Julia Parks was every bit as much a heroine of the civil rights movement, for without her dedicated work and that of the others who taught with her in the segregated schools of Topeka, there would have been no Brown v. Board of Education.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
