Column: A heroine of the civil rights movement

Many of you who have lived in the Quad Cities for a number of years and have been active on the music scene will remember Jim Parks, a person with a huge smile and an incredible voice. I had the privilege of singing in a choral group he directed. When he sang the solo part in "Ride the Chariot" at our urging (we always had to persuade him to do so — he never volunteered), his powerful voice was absolutely amazing and blew everyone away.

What most people did not know about Jim, however, was that he was from Topeka, Kansas, and his family played a role in the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision in which the United States Supreme Court outlawed school segregation. It was something that he seldom mentioned and didn’t particularly want to talk about.

Jim’s mother, Julia, whom I had the pleasure of meeting on several occasions, was a kind, gentle person who taught reading in a segregated elementary school in Topeka. The Parks family found the segregated school system highly offensive, but Jim’s mother was determined to do everything she could to help her students develop their reading skills. The result, Jim once quietly recounted, was that when he got to junior high and attended an integrated school, he found that he and others who had attended the segregated schools in Topeka were more advanced in reading and other basic skills than those who had attended the white schools.