Column: A history of abortion

Abortion is one of the most controversial subjects of our time. The views about it, the arguments pro and con, its history through time, its place in society today: all of it is the subject of intense discussion; intense to the point of red-faced screaming. Worst of all, it’s now an inappropriate political football. With the anticipated repeal of Roe v Wade this summer, the argument is back at full volume.

Prior to Roe, abortion had been illegal in this country for only about a century. I don't recall the precise details, but I believe that doctors were the prime movers behind most state laws banning it. Their motives were mixed, one of the big ones being to eliminate competition from quasi-medical practitioners, such as midwives and abortionists. (Ironically, Roe v Wade was passed in large part to shield doctors from legal liability.)

Passing a law seldom eliminates an semi-accepted activity, as Prohibition proved earlier this century. Every community had its illegal abortionist and all of them had a steady practice. It was against the law and most religious beliefs, but quietly tolerated: even those strongly against it might need the option some day.

In early patriarchal times, men held the power of life or death in a family. When a child was born, the father decided whether it was allowed to live or be killed. In Roman families, this power was absolute: a father had the authority to kill any of his children, even after they achieved adulthood.

And this is how population was controlled in Biblical times: infanticide. Unwanted children were offered as burnt offerings to the gods or simply thrown out. Enterprising people in Rome would visit garbage heaps and salvage those who looked healthy, raising them to be sold as slaves or prostitutes.

Women had no say in the matter, but they were not without options. Women tended to women and could supply each other with abortifacients or morning-after pills if a woman decided she didn’t want to undergo the hazard of childbirth. Men seldom meddled in women’s health (They were put off by menstruation), so were often unaware of what was going on.

The most popular morning-after pill in those days was silphium, grown along a coastal strip of Tunisia. A character in one of Aristophanes’ comedies complains about its high cost. It was so popular and profitable that it was worked to extinction. Some related plants, such as Queen Anne’s Lace, are still put to this use in America’s Appalachia.

Men began to make rules about these intimate matters. Hippocrates’ oath for physicians included a ban on the use of suppositories for birth control. The Christian Church later expanded it to bar all means of contraception. That rule has stayed in place, though largely ignored, until the present.

In the early Roman Catholic church, abortion was permitted for male fetuses in the first 40 days of pregnancy and for female fetuses in the first 80-90 days. Not until 1588 did Pope Sixtus V declare all abortion murder, with excommunication as the punishment. Only three years later a new pope found the absolute sanction unworkable and again allowed early abortions. 300 years would pass before the Catholic church under Pius IX again declared all abortion murder. This standard, declared in 1869, remains the official position of the church,

Pope John XXIII commissioned a group to re-examine the contraception ban. It completed its report during Paul VI’s papacy, recommending that the church reverse its position. It would not be the first time the church had done an about-face. Cardinal Ottaviani, a hard-liner, convinced the pope that changing the rule was destroy the church’s authority, so Paul issued “Humanae Vitae,” reinforcing the church’s ban on artificial contraception - which destroyed the church’s authority for most of its adherents.

Paul’s mistake left religious institutions with no practical argument against abortion. The sex instinct is the strongest drive in all living things. Yet over-population, especially in a time of global warming, should be subject to some control. Sexual abstinence clearly doesn’t work. If you wish to eliminate abortion, freely available contraception is the only practical alternative. To oppose abortion while banning contraception (as some Republican states are proposing) is like shouting into the wind.

I understand the strong opposition to abortion. But I also understand the way attitudes shift when the general becomes the particular. I have known, or know of, 10 women who have had abortions. Four were Catholic (two still are), two were Lutheran; one evangelical. and the remaining three I cannot vouch for. One of them had her name on an anti-abortion ad both before and after her own procedure.

When you are deciding how other people should behave, it’s fairly easy. When you are faced with an event as life-changing as giving birth, you may have second thoughts. While men have a major involvement in creating and sustaining a family, they aren’t making the same total commitment as the woman. That’s why I think men’s voices in the argument should not be silenced, but more subdued.

There is no question that abortion should reman as a last ditch option to preserve a woman’s life. Historically, it has always been a common resort in cases of rape or incest. I think that, with easy means to prevent pregnancy available to all, the whole question of abortion should not be a matter of law, but of conscience. Theology is not a legal text.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

