Column: A holiday to shape our future

We have been given intriguing advice. The president has a new pandemic advisor (Note: a radiologist, not an epidemiologist) who urges us to go ahead and get infected in pursuit of herd immunity. That sounds both liberating and ominous. Do as we please and just take what happens.

What’s ominous about this idea is that herd immunity — if it works with COVID-19 at all, we truly don’t know — requires the infection of at least two-thirds of the population. If you do the math, two-thirds of 328 million means 219 million have to contract the disease. I guess we can do that. All it means is dropping the mask and pretending everything is normal.

Unfortunately, it also means a fair number of people will die. Looking at figures from Wednesday, I find we have 6.13 million cases and 186,000 deaths. That’s a death rate of about 3%. Apply that to the whole population and it would appear the cost of herd immunity is over nine million deaths.

Okay, that’s too pessimistic. After all, doctors are finding ways to reduce the death rate and one could optimistically hope for a death rate as low as 1%. That’s still three million deaths, a high price to pay for being able to join the gang at one's favorite bar. I guess it’s okay, if you’re not one of the three million.