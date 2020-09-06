Column: A holiday to shape our future

This three-day Labor Day celebration is a hinge in the calendar. As it swings from summer to fall, temperatures moderate; schools open; fashion begins to change (white shoes no longer allowed); baseball yields to football; business picks up and our attention turns toward the holiday stretch from Halloween to New Year’s; vacations end as we contemplate the bracing season in prospect.
At least, that’s the way it used to be. The pandemic has thrown everything off track — except, perhaps, for the white shoe custom. We can’t be sure what’s ahead. What we do know is that this weekend will make a difference.
Think back to the pivotal Memorial Day weekend., when spring gave way to summer. That’s when people across the country chose to drop their guard to enjoy parties, family gatherings, outings at the beach and convivial, mask-free encounters. After all, we had been assured that the virus "would just go away" in June.
Well, it didn’t. Given the opportunity, it began to spread with a vengeance, from urban centers to rural communities; from ocean’s edge to the heartland. We have been out of sorts about that ever since. And the argument sharpens and grows: must we still do all that social-distancing stuff or can we just relax and behave as we please?
That’s something we will decide this weekend. With no central authority in charge, we are fairly free to make our own choices; what we choose will determine our lives for the foreseeable future.
We have been given intriguing advice. The president has a new pandemic advisor (Note: a radiologist, not an epidemiologist) who urges us to go ahead and get infected in pursuit of herd immunity. That sounds both liberating and ominous. Do as we please and just take what happens.
What’s ominous about this idea is that herd immunity — if it works with COVID-19 at all, we truly don’t know — requires the infection of at least two-thirds of the population. If you do the math, two-thirds of 328 million means 219 million have to contract the disease. I guess we can do that. All it means is dropping the mask and pretending everything is normal.
Unfortunately, it also means a fair number of people will die. Looking at figures from Wednesday, I find we have 6.13 million cases and 186,000 deaths. That’s a death rate of about 3%. Apply that to the whole population and it would appear the cost of herd immunity is over nine million deaths.
Okay, that’s too pessimistic. After all, doctors are finding ways to reduce the death rate and one could optimistically hope for a death rate as low as 1%. That’s still three million deaths, a high price to pay for being able to join the gang at one's favorite bar. I guess it’s okay, if you’re not one of the three million.
But the president has a plan. He’s having a new anti-covid vaccine produced to launch two days before the election. The vaccine cannot be properly tested and proven effective that quickly, but that’s a detail he can gloss over if the public will buy it. A salesman pitches, the public pays.
There is a precedent for this. Historian Rick Perlstein reminded New York Times readers last week that President Gerald Ford pushed through an unproven swine flu vaccine in the run-up to his 1976 election contest with Jimmy Carter. It turned out badly.
"Of the 45 million vaccinated . . 450 developed the paralyzing syndrome Guillain-Barre and of those, more than 30 died. The National Academy of Medicine subsequently concluded that people who received the 1976 swine flu vaccine had an increased risk for developing Guillain-Barre." The vaccination program was suspended.
I share with you the intense desire to just calm down and get back to a social environment we remember and accept as normal. But there is no such assurance. We still don’t know enough about the coronavirus. One unsettling aspect of the problem is that we have no idea what lingering effects the virus may have, even on those without symptoms; who don’t even know they have it.
The possibility of latent effects is particularly worrisome in children. We know that the very young can carry heavy doses of the virus in nose and throat and exhibit no symptoms. What we don’t know is whether it lingers in the system to cause problems later, even as the chickenpox virus lies dormant for decades, only to pop up as shingles. True, covid isn’t chickenpox, but we have no solid information as to how and why it may work years later. We do know it can range from the brain to the toes; going wherever blood flows. Does it persist somewhere in the body? Other viruses do.
None of this fits the holiday mood, I know, but how we Americans observe this holiday weekend will shape our future for the season ahead, perhaps even beyond. I don’t know you feel about it, but it might be a good idea to think about it as well.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
