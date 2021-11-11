Column: A jacket and a veteran's legacy

So where should the jacket go? How do you respect an article of clothing with the dignity and recognition it deserves?

There was a Wall of Honor in the cafeteria of my dad’s independent living facility that featured current residents who had served in various branches of the military during their lives. My dad’s photo had been displayed there showing his years of service in the Army from 1943-1946.

I looked over the photos of those men and women – and found a 91-year-old man who had been in the Army from 1950-1953. It wasn’t World War II, but it was close enough. I approached this man during the next meal period, thanked him for his service, and told him that my brothers and I would like to present him with our dad’s jacket.

I brought the jacket down to show it to him. He was close to my dad’s size, so it looked like the jacket would be a good fit in a number of ways.

When the man saw the jacket and reached out to accept it from me, we both felt strong waves of emotion. It was more than just a piece of clothing that was making this transition. Giving it away felt like I was saying goodbye to my dad all over again. And the man accepting it was quite aware that he was sharing that moment with me.