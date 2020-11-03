Column: A lack of customer service

Hellishly long waits are what Illinoisans have come to expect when it comes time to renew a driver’s license.

This isn’t the case everywhere. According to the New York Times, 39 state departments of motor vehicles are now open only for folks who have appointments.

But you guessed it, Illinois is one of the 11 states that doesn’t take appointments.

Henry Haupt, a spokesman for the Secretary of State, said officials within his office also are contemplating a switch to reservations only.

"Right now, if someone shows up at one of our facilities, they usually can get what they need done the same day. If we switch to a reservation system, people will have to wait to have their needs met."

Haupt assures me my daughter’s experience of being turned away hours from closing time is an anomaly.

"For whatever reason, that was an unusually busy day. We don’t want to have a situation where someone waits in line for hours and then is turned away," he said. "After all, our employees have to get home to their families too."