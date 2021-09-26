Column: A lesson learned from an admiral

Though the admiral could have used some improvement in his people skills, he was right and the young naval officer was wrong. The young officer was wearing blinders and had a very narrowly defined “orders are orders” understanding of what his job was. When that happens, the stage is set for all sorts of things going wrong, be it in the military, in the business world or elsewhere.

I am very familiar with what transpired in this situation. I was that young naval officer. I learned an important lesson that day, namely that we should not plunge blindly ahead without thinking of the broader consequences of what we are doing. It was one of the best lessons in ethics that I ever learned. Though it was a very painful lesson, I am grateful to the admiral for teaching me that lesson (and grateful that my mother was not there to hear the rather nasty things he said about me.)

There is a certain basic sense in which the key to good ethical decision-making is stopping and thinking about what we are doing. That is something that we often fail to do. We have all sorts of meetings to attend, projects to complete, classes to teach, and a million other things to do. In the process, time for reflection gets crowded out. The result is often a very narrowly defined sense of what our jobs entail.