Column: A lesson learned from an admiral

While aboard a ship on a surveillance mission, a young naval intelligence officer received a severe dressing down from an admiral because he failed to think about the broader implications of the mission they were on, a mission that developed in an unexpected way. The admiral called a staff meeting to discuss the situation. He asked the young officer what he would recommend doing. Noting that this was not a covert mission in which they were maintaining radio silence, he responded by saying, “Sir, our orders are to keep these folks under surveillance,” adding that if fleet headquarters wanted them to do something different, they would send an updated order.
The admiral exploded, slamming a huge fist on the table at which they were seated while emphatically stating, “We always assume TOTAL responsibility for what we are doing!” He then proceeded to use some very picturesque language in describing his assessment of the young officer’s assessment of the situation. When he paused for breath after what seemed to be an eternity when viewed from the perspective of the young officer, the admiral said, “Now what do you think that we ought to do?”
The young officer replied, “Sir, I recommend that we inquire of fleet headquarters whether they want us to continue the mission or break it off.”
“Do it,” the admiral ordered.
The young officer ordered his communications technician to send a message to fleet headquarters noting the situation and inquiring whether they should continue the mission or terminate it. Within a couple of minutes, a message came back from fleet headquarters ordering them to break off the mission, rather than operate where they had no business operating and risk provoking an international incident.
Though the admiral could have used some improvement in his people skills, he was right and the young naval officer was wrong. The young officer was wearing blinders and had a very narrowly defined “orders are orders” understanding of what his job was. When that happens, the stage is set for all sorts of things going wrong, be it in the military, in the business world or elsewhere.
I am very familiar with what transpired in this situation. I was that young naval officer. I learned an important lesson that day, namely that we should not plunge blindly ahead without thinking of the broader consequences of what we are doing. It was one of the best lessons in ethics that I ever learned. Though it was a very painful lesson, I am grateful to the admiral for teaching me that lesson (and grateful that my mother was not there to hear the rather nasty things he said about me.)
There is a certain basic sense in which the key to good ethical decision-making is stopping and thinking about what we are doing. That is something that we often fail to do. We have all sorts of meetings to attend, projects to complete, classes to teach, and a million other things to do. In the process, time for reflection gets crowded out. The result is often a very narrowly defined sense of what our jobs entail.
Now I am aware that situations such as the one I was in do not always allow the luxury of time for reflection. That, however, does not get us off the hook. We can – and should – prepare for situations such as the one recounted above by thinking in advance about some of the broader questions pertaining to what we are doing. Questions such as “How will this affect other people?” Questions such as “What are the risks associated with what I am doing?” Questions such as “When all things are considered, what is the right thing to do?”
The latter question is particularly crucial for it challenges us to think more broadly, rather than just have a narrowly defined view of our mission in life.
Retreats can be opportunities to think about these broader questions. So also can going for walks or immersing oneself in the world of nature. So also can other breaks in the routines that define our lives.
There is no “one size fits all” with respect to these matters. What is important, however, is that we be prepared to answer the broader questions, which is what I failed to do in the situation described above.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.