Column: A lifetime fascination with weather

As I recall, neither Joern nor his staff were full meteorologists. The men who worked for him — as agreeable a lot as I have known — were former military weather observers during World War II. I asked one of them, my close friend Jim Wiggins, why he hadn’t completed a course of study. "The class in dynamic meteorology finished me off."

After I had spent a fair amount of time learning how to read maps and interpret the information from each station, I started getting the day’s basic information from the bureau by phone twice a day.

This could be tricky, especially before the 10 p.m. newscast. The phone might be tied up by a pilot getting a weather briefing, which took precedence. Most TV weathermen used the 9 p.m. temp just to be safe. But I was a fanatic about getting that 10 p.m. reading. It was often uncomfortably close, but I missed it only once in some 16 years.

Those early TV presentations were crude: A large U.S map, covered in thick plexiglass hung on a frame. I drew in the highs, lows, and fronts and that was it for visual display. Over time, further gadgetry was added but that map lasted a long time.