Column: A lifetime fascination with weather

About 67 years ago, Forrest Cooke, program director for WHBF-TV, called me into his office and asked me a question. The station had begun a daily, five-minute weather feature and had engaged a local junior high school science teacher to handle it. Cookie asked if I would be able to do it instead.
At 25, I felt up to anything. But I had a condition: "If you let me take four hours a day to go out to the weather bureau and learn how it’s done, I will." He agreed, and thus began my long involvement — and strong identification with — the weather.
Monday through Friday, I drove out the the airport’s old — and considerably smaller — terminal building. The bureau occupied a room on the roof where Bill Joern and his crew translated teletype information into a weather map about four to six times a day. With this and advisories from Chicago and Des Moines in front of them, they would decide on, and issue, local forecasts.
The forecasts were up to them and their work was judged on overall accuracy. Sometimes it was a tough call. I remember one evening when a cold front had turned stationary a few miles above the Quad Cities. There was a 30-degree difference in temperature across that line which kept up a slight wobble, north and south, right up to the forecast deadline. After the observer on duty had made his choice, the front dropped straight south and his forecast was off by that full 30 degrees. I think that remains the biggest local temperature bust to this day.
As I recall, neither Joern nor his staff were full meteorologists. The men who worked for him — as agreeable a lot as I have known — were former military weather observers during World War II. I asked one of them, my close friend Jim Wiggins, why he hadn’t completed a course of study. "The class in dynamic meteorology finished me off."
After I had spent a fair amount of time learning how to read maps and interpret the information from each station, I started getting the day’s basic information from the bureau by phone twice a day.
This could be tricky, especially before the 10 p.m. newscast. The phone might be tied up by a pilot getting a weather briefing, which took precedence. Most TV weathermen used the 9 p.m. temp just to be safe. But I was a fanatic about getting that 10 p.m. reading. It was often uncomfortably close, but I missed it only once in some 16 years.
Those early TV presentations were crude: A large U.S map, covered in thick plexiglass hung on a frame. I drew in the highs, lows, and fronts and that was it for visual display. Over time, further gadgetry was added but that map lasted a long time.
Some years later, I heard of a TV station that had adapted a C-Band radar unit, normally mounted in the nose cone of commercial airplanes, for studio use. I asked Les Johnson, Channel 4’s general manager, if we could do that. With his consent, we shopped for — and found — a used one and installed a dish on the station roof. It was the first radar in the Quad Cities: KEK-504, or "The Iron Eye," as I called it.
I was sent to a radar training session in Denver for United Airlines pilots and learned how to read the scope and relate it to weather maps. It was a heady time. In a bit of role reversal, I got calls from the local weather bureau asking what I was seeing. I remember the first "hook" echo I spotted: a tornado touchdown near Eldridge. I got a call from a man who heard my warning and walked to the window in time to see his barn blown away.
Compared to today’s technological wizardry, it was crude at best; but it worked and gave WHBF-TV a strong edge in viewers.
It was during those years that fascinating discoveries were being made in meteorology: the jet stream, discovered by high-altitude bombers in World War II , was being charted; low-level jets were detected; the mystery of raindrop formation was being unraveled; El Niño and La Niña were identified. That research goes on, but the changing weather leaps ahead of our predictions.
After a long and checkered career that included politics, teaching, music criticism, and theater, I am still fixed in many minds as a "TV weatherman." Several times I have had people tell me that my forecasts were better than the ones we get now and, in a limited sense, they are right.
You must remember that I was talking about the weather in a more stable time, before global warming started to mess up what were variable, but largely predictable, weather patterns. You could give a week’s forecast with confidence. That was due to early, sophisticated use of computers. And the fact that patterns tended to repeat.
Now, it’s sometimes hour-to-hour, even though we have the technological means to check air masses and movements in minute detail. As the earth has warmed, extremes in every aspect of this ocean of air in which we dwell are pushing forecast technology to the limit.
We had fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and droughts 70 years ago, but nothing like the kind we’re seeing now. We’re better equipped to fine-tune forecasts — almost every TV station boasts two or three fully-qualified meteorologists, and the U.S. weather service (now known as NOAA) remains up-to-the-minute in its coverage and interpretation — but there is a sense that the weather is running wild.
The work was easier then. I used to joke that my job was inflating a 30-second forecast into a 5-minute segment. All it took was hot air. These days, it takes everything we’ve got.
And the earth is getting hotter.
