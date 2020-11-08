Column: A lifetime of miracles

My family recently celebrated a woman who lived a life filled with miracles. Her life surprised doctors over and over again. In 1953, the year she was born, the life expectancy in the United States was 68 years old. She was four months shy of reaching that age. Doctors who knew her in infancy, childhood, and beyond would be flabbergasted that she came so close to reaching that age. She was born with multiple heart defects which caused her to be medically fragile and her parents to be ever-vigilant in their care for her.

The expectation when a woman is expecting is that she will be leaving the hospital with a bouncing baby girl or boy. Of course, during a pregnancy the parents will have times when they are overcome with the magnitude of the life they are about to bring into the world. Moments when one questions everything during a night of sleepless panic. Will the world be a safe place for this new life? Am I taking enough vitamins and eating only foods on the approved list? Will we be able to understand new math when she needs help with homework? Will there be a new ice age or will California fall into the ocean? How will we ever let him cross the street alone or go off to college? Every possible thing that might ever affect the child will run through the panicked parent’s brains, when at the heart of the matter is the question of will we be enough? Will we be able to protect a human life which is being placed in our care? This is the question that fuels parents everywhere, throughout all time to become fierce warriors for their offspring.