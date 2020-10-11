Column: A little boring is good

It was jarring to scroll through the "that was boring!" comments — and yes, I know Twitter is not real life, but in some ways it's on the leading edge of political commentary these days, and its judgment was, well, jarring.

I say this because it was only a week earlier, after the presidential debate that commentators -- on Twitter and on practically all the television networks -- proclaimed the contest a sure sign of the pending demise of the republic.

Some even advised that it be the last presidential debate of the season.

The fact is, we needed a little boring. We should be thanking Pence and Harris, not whining about them. (It occurs to me that thanking them for not turning a debate into a 2nd grade mudfest may be a pretty low bar, but that seems to be where we're at these days.)

Perhaps boring should be the goal of every debate. These events are not public spectacles that must "wow" us the way a magician or Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers do.

These are vital elements of our democratic election process, vehicles for providing to as many people as possible vital information about the people who want to represent us in our government. Vital information with which they will make a pretty consequential decision.