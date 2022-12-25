 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick topical top story

Column: A little Christmas rhythm

Don Wooten

Don Wooten

On the night before Christmas, at 11:03

I was throwing some tinsel at my Christmas tree,

When, from the front lawn, came a curious sound,

Like a trio of walruses singing a round.

I leaped to the window (OK, I just walked),

Adjusted bi-focals, and started to gawk.

When what to my wondering gaze should drive by

But a silly cartoon drawn by Paul Dallgas-Frey,

With a trio of choristers singing a ditty

And a reindeer I'll bet was designed by committee.

The little old driver perched just in between

Was dressed in a frockcoat of emerald green.

A mouse, on the runner, was blowing his horn,

Announcing the dawning of this Christmas morn.

'Twas a holiday fantasy proceeding pell-mell;

Have a fantastic Christmas at your place as well.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

