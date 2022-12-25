Column: A little Christmas rhythm

On the night before Christmas, at 11:03
I was throwing some tinsel at my Christmas tree,
When, from the front lawn, came a curious sound,
Like a trio of walruses singing a round.
I leaped to the window (OK, I just walked),
Adjusted bi-focals, and started to gawk.
When what to my wondering gaze should drive by
But a silly cartoon drawn by Paul Dallgas-Frey,
With a trio of choristers singing a ditty
And a reindeer I'll bet was designed by committee.
The little old driver perched just in between
Was dressed in a frockcoat of emerald green.
A mouse, on the runner, was blowing his horn,
Announcing the dawning of this Christmas morn.
'Twas a holiday fantasy proceeding pell-mell;
Have a fantastic Christmas at your place as well.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.