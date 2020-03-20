Column: A little extra grace

I was thinking about that last Friday, when an email came across my desk saying Illinois schools will be closed at least until the end of March because of coronavirus concerns.

I imagine the news had some children dancing and more than a few parents scratching their heads.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who is going to look after the kids?

Some kids have nearby grandparents or other relatives who can step into the gap. But not all families are so blessed.

This means parents will need to take time off work. And that is easier said than done.

Several decades ago, I took management training and was told by a human resources director: "Sick days are to be used for when employees are sick – not their children."

This forced many employees to lie about who was really ill if they had to stay home with a feverish child.

It would be easy to paint the bosses as the bad guys in this mix. But life is seldom so black and white.

Oftentimes, managers would make Herculean efforts to accommodate employees with child-care issues. Of course, this had to be done on the downlow because corporate policy dictated that it wasn’t something they were to be concerned with.