Column: A long, unexpected, visit to the hospital

Six hours in an ER waiting room gives you time to think.
The immediate thought was one of frustration. On an evening when I was scheduled to record two "Scribble" programs, which had been canceled once before, I was trapped in a stationary wheelchair waiting for a 15-to-20 minute procedure that would only come at the end of a lengthy triage line.
Tuesday was the best day of the week, one not likely to be replicated for some time. I got out early enough to shop for groceries, went to lunch with my favorite theologian, ran two more errands, then headed home to fix dinner before heading off to WVIK.
Unfortunately, my left shoe got stuck in the hallway rug and down I went, like a felled tree. No damage, no problem, I thought — until blood started running down my face. I had been wearing glasses, and a plastic nosepad had sliced through my eyebrow into my forehead. With that, I phoned my son for assistance.
He arrived, stanched the flow and thus began the futile attempts to get me up. After 25 frustrating minutes, he called 911 and two firefighters came to hoist me to my legs. The long struggle had made my legs useless, so they sat me down and asked if I wanted to go to the ER.
I emphatically did not, but there was no realistic option, so off I went, bound to a stretcher without shoes, coat or glasses. Almost immediately, I was trundled into the triage station and there my fate was sealed. I had no serious problem; just a jagged flesh wound. So I was rolled into the waiting room, placed by the south windows and there I sat.
There were about a dozen people carefully spaced through the area, some obviously in distress. A soundless TV set was on, but in these Covid times, there were no magazines to read, nothing to distract. There was a small poster on the wall asking, "Why does it take so long?" with the explanation that serious cases had to be dealt with first. Thus, the triage process put my flesh wound near the end of the line.
It was entirely reasonable. I was not upset and prepared to wait until whenever. I called my son, whom I had asked to say home, to call my guests and inform them of another sudden cancellation. And so began my long meditation.
The pandemic has stretched the medical profession to the limit. It has put much more pressure on already overtaxed emergency departments of all hospitals. Those without regular doctors, medical insurance, or money use the ER as a first resource.
Often, when you contact your physician about a problem, you are directed to the ER. Put Covid into that mix and you have more than can be handled. Those with pressing, personal needs seldom take that into account. People get impatient; sometimes violently so.
Staring out the hospital windows, I see a variety coming and going: cars, ambulances, police vehicles; people in wheelchairs, some barely able to move unaided; some insistent, others nearly sleep-walking. Watching the hospital staff at work, I marvel at their calm professionalism. I hear of 12-hour shifts, and I wonder how people manage to deal with constant illness, suffering, death.
You read of the enormous pressure on health workers and of the anticipated exodus of them if and when the pandemic breaks. You hear constant criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; about changes in recommended behavior and shifting estimates of the spread and treatment of Covid variants. Seldom are we reminded that all of us are feeling our way in unprecedented circumstances, which change as new evidence comes in and is assimilated. That includes CDC.
President Biden is roundly criticized for failing to control the disease by people who have done little to help. Inflation and supply-chain problems are laid at his door, as if there were much he could do about either. You wonder how we would be faring if Donald Trump were in charge.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a peerless and dedicated public servant, is characterized as a villain for sticking strictly to that which can be proved. Odd that those contemptuous of science and politics are so quick to blame both for not being capable of controlling everything.
As the night progressed, I heard about two cardiac emergencies over the public address system. Also, a call for the Rapid Response Team. I knew all three drew from the Emergency Trauma staff. The triage list was getting longer.
After 9 p.m., as the wound was becoming painful and the waiting room had thinned out a bit, I wondered if I should just leave and try Immediate Care in the morning. I talked to the women in charge about this. They said I was free to do whatever I wished, but advised me to wait a bit longer. I managed to exchange my stationary wheelchair for one that moved, so was able to get some water and visit the bathroom. I decided to continue my vigil. Two others had managed to fit themselves across a row of chairs and were asleep.
Half an hour later, someone came looking for me and said she had found an empty space and wheeled me to it. I was shifted to a table and readied for treatment. The nurse practitioner was named Emily and she went right to work. She applied a liquid to the wound, which stung briefly, but that was the last bit of discomfort I experienced. Ten minutes later, I was surprised to learn she had put seven stitches in the gash and was done. I marveled as how pain had been removed from the procedure.
Ten minutes after that, I was in the waiting room with discharge papers, waiting for David to arrive with shoes, coat, and walker. The emergency physician was leaving his shift at that time and we chatted for a bit about mutual friends in the medical profession. David arrived as the doctor left and the long day came to an end.
Errands run, a delightful lunch, a bloody fall, time to think. On balance, a good day.
