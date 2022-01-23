Column: A long, unexpected, visit to the hospital

You read of the enormous pressure on health workers and of the anticipated exodus of them if and when the pandemic breaks. You hear constant criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; about changes in recommended behavior and shifting estimates of the spread and treatment of Covid variants. Seldom are we reminded that all of us are feeling our way in unprecedented circumstances, which change as new evidence comes in and is assimilated. That includes CDC.

President Biden is roundly criticized for failing to control the disease by people who have done little to help. Inflation and supply-chain problems are laid at his door, as if there were much he could do about either. You wonder how we would be faring if Donald Trump were in charge.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a peerless and dedicated public servant, is characterized as a villain for sticking strictly to that which can be proved. Odd that those contemptuous of science and politics are so quick to blame both for not being capable of controlling everything.

As the night progressed, I heard about two cardiac emergencies over the public address system. Also, a call for the Rapid Response Team. I knew all three drew from the Emergency Trauma staff. The triage list was getting longer.