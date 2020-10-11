Column: A mark of these treacherous times

One of the routine arguments by the pro-gun crowd is that the Second Amendment gives them the right to own firearms to protect themselves from a tyrannical government. But what happens when those guns are used to try to topple the government?

Federal and state officials in Michigan announced the arrests Thursday of more than a dozen people on charges related to two alleged plots, one to kidnap Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and try her for treason, and the other an alleged scheme to attack the Michigan state Capitol with the aim of killing police and other first responders.

Yeah, wacky. But this is where we are. Note that gun-toting demonstrators barged into the Capitol in April during protests over stay-home orders that enraged many on the far right.

Those were the same demonstrators that President Donald Trump egged on, tweeting "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" as the armed group intimidated legislators from their perch in the balcony gallery. Then later, Trump urged Whitmer to make a deal with the armed protesters, tweeting that "Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry."