Column: A matter of faith

During this time I will be thinking a lot about what has gone before — at my age, you’re dealing with far more memories than prospects — and calling to mind, not only holidays past, but also the whole question of religion and the way in which it has shaped my life.

I call it a question because I have long had a lover’s quarrel with God and the practices of His “official” spokesmen. It seems to me that organized religion has caused fully as much grief as happiness in this world and I am alternately for it and against it.

I came to religion through the will of others. My father and his four siblings lost their mother at an early age and Granddaddy Wooten, a gambler and saloon-keeper, decided to place his five young children with the nuns at St. Peter’s Orphanage in Memphis.

They would visit him from time to time, but parental chores were left up to the sisters. As you might expect, the kids all became Catholics. The eldest wanted to enter the seminary, but died while still young. The religious flame burned most brightly in Aunt Rose, but my father, David, never took it seriously.