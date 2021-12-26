Column: A matter of faith

One down; one to go.
Now that the rush and bustle of Christmas is behind us, many, if not most, are looking forward to a week of bowl games, ending in what will probably be a covid-restrained celebration of the New Year. Then, back to the same-old contentions which have riven the year now passing.
But slow down; yesterday was not the end of the season. Today is the first of the Twelve Days of Christmas. Admittedly, in this country few, if any, will observe them, but there are traditions and customs — sacred and secular — between now and the Epiphany, on Jan. 6th, which are worth noting.
For example, today is not only the Feast of St. Stephen, Christianity’s first martyr, but also Boxing Day, the appropriate time to tip those who have served you, publicly or personally, through the past year. It’s a big tradition in Britain and deserves to be practiced here.
I might also note the importance of tomorrow, St. John’s Day. Wine consumed on this day will protect you throughout the coming year from being struck by lightning. I can attest to the efficacy of this practice. Not so much as a singe in nine decades.
Since I have a two-week break in my work schedule I will be spending a number of the twelve days reading, looking at the Christmas tree, and listening to music of the season — my favorite holiday recreations.
During this time I will be thinking a lot about what has gone before — at my age, you’re dealing with far more memories than prospects — and calling to mind, not only holidays past, but also the whole question of religion and the way in which it has shaped my life.
I call it a question because I have long had a lover’s quarrel with God and the practices of His “official” spokesmen. It seems to me that organized religion has caused fully as much grief as happiness in this world and I am alternately for it and against it.
I came to religion through the will of others. My father and his four siblings lost their mother at an early age and Granddaddy Wooten, a gambler and saloon-keeper, decided to place his five young children with the nuns at St. Peter’s Orphanage in Memphis.
They would visit him from time to time, but parental chores were left up to the sisters. As you might expect, the kids all became Catholics. The eldest wanted to enter the seminary, but died while still young. The religious flame burned most brightly in Aunt Rose, but my father, David, never took it seriously.
My older brother and sister, moved by Rose’s example, gravitated to the Catholic Church while in their teens. When David, Jr. died at the age of fifteen, my mother arrived at his bedside as he was receiving the last sacraments. Although the hardest of hardshell Baptists herself, she had me and my younger sister baptized and placed us in a Catholic School.
It was at St. Thomas that I started my exploration of the divine, deeply drawn into ritual and mysteries, yet always a touch skeptical. (At Confirmation, I took the name of Thomas, the Doubter.) It was generally agreed that I should become a priest and I could think of no strong argument against it.
However, two years in the seminary were enough to convince me that blind obedience to Authority was not my strong suit. I dropped out, but kept the priests and almost-priests I knew in close friendship.
For years, they, other friends, and some of my Alleman students filled my living-room on Saturday nights to laugh, talk, and fill up on Pepsi and pizza. Religion was a frequent topic and you would be surprised to hear how some of the arguments crossed between lay and clergy.
The Saturday nights are quiet now, but I still have those arguments in my head. The thing that frustrates me now, as it did then, is why tolerance is almost never considered a cardinal virtue by most convinced believers.
When I was first told, in grade school, that there was no salvation outside the Catholic Church, I said nothing, but thought, “That’s nonsense.” I knew many virtuous people, beginning with my non-church-going father, who would stand ahead of many of the clergy on the path to heaven.
As I have watched the world, I have seen, not only the selfless sacrifice of the virtuous, but also the brutalities, the casual cruelties, visited by the self-righteous upon those who practice their faith in a different way, or who call God by a different name.
I have become caught up in the study of how Christianity was developed and elaborated over time. The historical Jesus would be frankly puzzled by what Christianity has become. I treasure it, even as I understand the sometimes crooked paths it has taken to the present.
But I have also learned to respect other approaches to God — even those of the much-maligned “pagans” whose devotion to their many gods filled every aspect of their lives and would put many Christians to shame.
And I greatly fear that the Christianity I cherish is under attack, not from enemies without, but within; rigid practitioners who would set their beliefs and creed into law. Religion wedded to political authority is always a tyranny and obedience to God by statute, a fraud. Worship of God has means nothing unless you are free to reject it.
Eleven days to go before the Magi make their mythic visit — and 12th Night parties pop up in Europe and in a few places stateside. Plenty of time to think.
