Column: A melting pot masterpiece

"It's very complicated when you factor in the oversexualization of Latinx bodies, balancing wanting to be sex-positive and embracing that we have this cultural sense of music and moving our bodies. It's art, but, unfortunately, that art does follow us into the workplace and the rest of our lives," Arreola told me, the day after watching the halftime show with her husband and 16-year-old daughter.

"It brings up the question about how, as Latinas, we can be ourselves and still be respected," Arreola said. "It's hard because there are stereotypes and bias, but I'm moving into a space where I'm more comfortable with having tension in my beliefs; in having my feminism tested by appreciating two amazing artists in an amazing show and, at the same time, wondering what it means for them to be dancing around partially clothed in a society that values women more for their looks than what's in our brains. There will always be those questions, and we will always be able to appreciate a performance and still be able to critique it at the same time."