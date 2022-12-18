Column: A Merry Christmas to all

Something is missing in my neighborhood this year. There are few outdoor Christmas lights and decorations. In other neighborhoods, many houses are still brightly decorated, but not in mine.

It wasn’t terribly long ago that most homes in my neighborhood were decorated. But not anymore.

As I drove down a dark street near my home the other evening, my thoughts recurred to a Christmas in a suburb just North of Chicago. We moved there in December of 1948. I was in second-grade at the time.

I can still vividly recall my mother’s younger brother, Dan, coming to our home, at mom’s request about a week before Christmas. He came to put up multi-colored outdoor lights on the evergreens in front of our front bay window, and up the trellis that supported the roof over our front porch — in the zero-degree weather. Mom had noticed that our home was the only home on our block without lights. She loved the lights. It was her way of saying “Merry Christmas!” to our neighbors, including those down the block that we had yet to meet.

A couple nights later, the weather grew milder and mom decided we should all see the lights in the more affluent section of our village, on the other side of Cicero Avenue. I can still recall the avenues with bumper-to-bumper traffic. It looked as if everybody on the northside of Chicago had the same idea. Some homes seemed to have 1000 of the old 9-volt colored lights.

The streets of “the Towers” were vibrant and beautiful.

Near the end of our tour, we came upon the Allgauer Home — the home of Gustav “Gus” Allgauer of restaurant fame. His home was ablaze with lights. The large two-car garage had been converted into a living Nativity set. Mary and Joseph and the shepherds were neighbors in costume. Sheep and a donkey, if I recall correctly, and a camel played themselves. Christmas carols played softly in background.

In the years that followed, my brother Tom and I replace Uncle Dan as mom’s outdoor Christmas light putter-uppers. I loved putting the lights up and seeing the house and our neighborhood homes decorated for Christmas. We did it every year as long as we lived there.

And so did the neighbors. I can still recall colored lights shining through the 18-inches of snow, dumped by the “Great Christmas Eve blizzard” of 1950.

The Allgauers also continued to decorate, but a bit more modestly. The animals made no return appearance. It seems there were complaints from the various neighbors — or perhaps the Grinch — about the animals partying and celebrating into the wee hours of the night, and even until the dawn.

Since buying my first home in the Quad Cities, I have maintained mom’s custom of outdoor Christmas decoration. It’s been our way of saying, “Merry Christmas” to the neighbors I know, as well as those whom I have never met.

May our lights, and the others, remind you of the real reason we celebrate Christmas.