Column: A moderately conservative court

Ruling that way would require overturning Employment Division v. Smith, a 1990 decision written by conservative hero Antonin Scalia that most conservatives have come to regret. In that case, the court said that the state of Oregon didn’t owe unemployment insurance to two counselors it had fired for breaking the drug laws by using peyote in a religious ceremony. It said, as well, that a law that does not single out religious believers for penalties can be applied to them even if it happens to impose a burden on the exercise of their faith.

It was a highly controversial decision then: There were four dissenters, and Congress nearly unanimously passed a law to undo much of its effect. Academic heavy-hitters, including conservatives, have argued for each side of the subsequent debate.

Alito zeroes in on the chief weakness of the Scalia rule: It seems to give religious liberty less judicial protection than other parts of the Bill of Rights. Matthew Franck, a scholar at Princeton University, has elaborated on the point in an essay.

Scalia, Franck explains, envisioned two categories of government policies with respect to the free exercise of religion: invalid ones that aim to restrict it, and valid ones that may place incidental limits on it. The justice concluded that the Constitution does not guarantee exemptions for believers from the second type of policy.