Column: A mother's life is the gift of a lifetime

It was the winter of 1993. My family had gathered for some weekend fellowship in Joliet and I was about to hit the road for the two-hour trip back to the Quad-Cities — when my mom had the heart attack that nearly killed her. More about that later.

As I reflect on Mother’s Day this year and as I will on every Mother’s Day for the rest of my life, my thoughts are focused on the many gifts my mother gave me.

They weren’t gifts of material things; they were more important and more lasting than that.

My mother had a kind and generous heart — and she taught me with her words and her example that extending kindness was very likely to result in that kindness being returned. And even if that kindness wasn’t returned, it was the right thing to do and it still felt good to offer it.

Throughout her life, my mother offered much so that others could have more. She gave her time, her effort, and her wisdom for the benefit of those in her family and for those who were close to her. She gave more than she received, but she was never one to keep score. She was simply a kind soul who followed her heart so that she could be helpful to those around her.

I may not have been raised in an affluent home and didn’t benefit from an elevated social status, but I was a complete winner in the parent lottery. As I got older and wiser, it became more obvious to me that I had been fortunate in ways that mattered most.

The night my mother had her heart attack, we quickly realized that she was in serious trouble. 911 was called and the ambulance was on its way. Our family gathered around her and prayed that she would survive. My mom was barely conscious at that point. Even though she was frightened, in pain, and slipping away, she looked up at my dad and told him to “take care of the kids.”

Those could have been my mother’s last words, her final thoughts — and, as always, they showed her concern for others.

My mom lived another 21 years after that night. She survived a subsequent stroke, heart surgery, a broken ankle, carotid surgery, and hip replacement surgery. After living a full life, she died in 2014 at the age of 87.

The memory of a person who lived a life of accomplishment remains strong long after they’re gone. It’s a testament to my mom that her memory has endured as if she was still with us in some satisfying way.

I’ll always appreciate the care she gave us, the lessons she taught me, and the direction my life has taken because of her. A part of her still lives on through me and through the lives of my brothers.

My mom didn’t make a noticeable impact in the Grand Scheme of Life, but she was a person of great importance to those of us who were lucky enough to know her. As she lay near death on that cold winter night back in 1993, her selfless instruction for my dad to “take care of the kids” continues to motivate me to try harder to live the kind of life my mother lived.

Serving as a positive role model during her life — and beyond — is the legacy my mother left for us. And, for that, I’ll be forever grateful.

Happy Mother’s Day to everyone. If you still have your mother, appreciate her. If she’s no longer with you, remember her.

Terry Masek, of Moline, is an occasional columnist for this newspaper. Tjmasek24@yahoo.com.

