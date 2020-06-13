Column: A new birth of freedom

In this time of crisis, it is important that we remember that there is something very special about our country: it is a country founded on some very basic ideas – ideas which were eloquently expressed in the ringing words of our Declaration of Independence: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness."
These basic ideas are given constitutional protection in our Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments to our constitution.) The First Amendment, for example, states: "Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."
The importance of liberty and justice is emphatically affirmed in our Pledge of Allegiance: "I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
In short, what is so special about our country is that it stands for some basic principles of great importance. That’s what is good about our country.
What is not good about our country, however, is that these ideals have often been ignored in practice. Thomas Jefferson owned more than 600 slaves. George Washington owned more than 300 slaves, as did James Madison. Though the Founding Fathers proclaimed that all people are created equal, one of the deeply troubling aspects of our history is that they did not practice what they preached.
It was not until the Civil War and the Thirteenth Amendment that the terrible scourge of slavery was eradicated from American soil. Even then, the unfair treatment of African Americans and other people of color continued.
On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr., stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and spoke words which inspired a nation. Referring to the "magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence,” he spoke of a promissory note that was made to all Americans. He continued, "This note was a promise that all men – yes, black men as well as white men – would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned."
Since then, progress has been made. Civil rights legislation prohibits racial discrimination in housing. Legislation has been enacted to ensure voting rights for all Americans, though there are continued efforts to chip away at this basic right.
Recent events, however, have made it very clear that the ideal of liberty and justice for all has still not been realized. The death of George Floyd while in police custody is deeply troubling. The anger that has been expressed by thousands of peaceful demonstrators, including here in the Quad Cities, is both understandable and appropriate (while in no way excusing the violence in which a few have engaged.)
Action taken by a self-centered president who thinks more about himself than about basic ethical values and constitutional guarantees is also deeply troubling. This was brought into clear focus by his posing for a photo, Bible in hand, in front of a church he has attended only once while he has been president, a photo taken only after tear gas had been used to clear out peaceful demonstrators exercising their First Amendment rights. These are very sad times indeed.
Yet there is hope. Our nation survived the terrible years of the Civil War and experienced, in the words of President Abraham Lincoln, "a new birth of freedom." If we speak up for what is right and support efforts to address racial injustice and other problems facing our country, our nation can and will once again experience a new birth of freedom. If this is to happen, however, we must stand up and let our voices be heard, including at the ballot box.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
